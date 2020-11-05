 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Inspiration

Glorious Needle-Felted Wool Jacket

Author Headshot By Threads magazine Threads Issue #212, Dec. 2020/Jan. 2021

Needle felting can make a simple garment look exceptional. This embellishment relies on working wool batt or roving fibers into a wool base fabric, creating flat motifs or building dimensional designs. The fibers are permanently embedded into the base fabric by means of a barbed needle or needles.

This look, featured in the story “Needle Felting Know-h0w” by Ellen W. Miller in Threads #212 (Dec. 2020/Jan. 2021), was based on the Tabula Rasa Jacket from Fit for Art Patterns.  It’s a pattern designed to bear embellishments, with simple design lines and easy construction steps, including square armholes. The base fabric is wool flannel from GorgeousFabrics.com, and the needle felting fibers are wool batt and roving from BigSkyFiberArts.com.

Ellen covered the jacket with a flowing needle-felted design of flowers, vines, and leaves. She designed the embellishment to flow around the jacket and cross over seams. The finished look is a one-of-a-kind garment and a fun, artistic look for the holiday season.

Find out how to needle-felt from the article, and see the entire design via this 360-degree garment view. You’ll learn what tools and materials are required for needle felting, as well as steps and tips for successful results.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More 360°s

View All
View All

More From Threads

Featured

Tools & Supplies

Power-Assisted Cutting Tools for Sewing

Of all the tasks you perform when making sewn projects, cutting causes the most physical strain. Over time, this task can aggravate or even cause osteoarthritis of the hands and…

Tools & Supplies

Reflections on a Home-Sewn Wardrobe

When Peter Lappin began sewing 10-plus years ago, little did he know that he would end up with a closet full of garments.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • Bernina Sponsored Content

    Where to Buy

    Locate a BERNINA store in your area.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Make Threads a part of your holiday. Subscribe today, now up to 50% off newsstand.

Threads Magazine - Threads Issue #212, Dec. 2020/Jan. 2021

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe