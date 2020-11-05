Glorious Needle-Felted Wool Jacket

Needle felting can make a simple garment look exceptional. This embellishment relies on working wool batt or roving fibers into a wool base fabric, creating flat motifs or building dimensional designs. The fibers are permanently embedded into the base fabric by means of a barbed needle or needles.

This look, featured in the story “Needle Felting Know-h0w” by Ellen W. Miller in Threads #212 (Dec. 2020/Jan. 2021), was based on the Tabula Rasa Jacket from Fit for Art Patterns. It’s a pattern designed to bear embellishments, with simple design lines and easy construction steps, including square armholes. The base fabric is wool flannel from GorgeousFabrics.com, and the needle felting fibers are wool batt and roving from BigSkyFiberArts.com.

Ellen covered the jacket with a flowing needle-felted design of flowers, vines, and leaves. She designed the embellishment to flow around the jacket and cross over seams. The finished look is a one-of-a-kind garment and a fun, artistic look for the holiday season.

Find out how to needle-felt from the article, and see the entire design via this 360-degree garment view. You’ll learn what tools and materials are required for needle felting, as well as steps and tips for successful results.

