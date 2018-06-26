Graphic Lace Appliqué | Vogue 8894

Flat lace appliqué laid out in a geometric design complements the handkerchief hem of this Vogue 8894 dress pattern. This bold use of lace adds a pleasing contrast to an easy, breezy dress, or skirt style. For this Vogue 8894 pattern, we used rayon dobby from FashionFabricsClub.com and lace trim from Offray.com.

