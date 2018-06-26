 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Graphic Lace Appliqué | 360-Degree View

Flat lace appliqué laid out in a geometric design complements the handkerchief hem of this Vogue 8894 dress pattern.

Jun 26, 2018

Graphic Lace Appliqué | Vogue 8894

Flat lace appliqué laid out in a geometric design complements the handkerchief hem of this Vogue 8894 dress pattern. This bold use of lace adds a pleasing contrast to an easy, breezy dress, or skirt style. For this Vogue 8894 pattern, we used rayon dobby from FashionFabricsClub.com and lace trim from Offray.com.

