 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |

Paint-Embellished Knit Dress

By Erica Redfern Threads #204, Aug./Sep. 2019

Embellishing knit garments can be a challenge, because many of the options for embellishment change the stretch or drape of the fabric. However, there are methods that can work. In “Embellishments: Paint on knits,” from Threads #204 (Aug./Sept. 2019), author Rae Cumbie describes her preferred method for adding flair to knit fabrics. Using lightweight liquid paint on knit fabric creates permanent designs that do not stiffen or distort the fabric in the application process. The paints are easy to mix into a variety of colorful tints and hues, resulting in myriad design possibilities. With proper care, the painted fabric can be machine-washed as well as machine-dried on a low-heat setting.

This dress is sewn from Fit For Art’s Tabula Rasa Knit Tee & Tunic, Clever Crossing Variations. The separate neckline band is flattering as well as a great place to add painted embellishment. It was sewn using a rayon/spandex blend knit fabric from FitForArtPatterns.com. The paints used are Artistic Artifacts Fluid Textile Paints, also available from FitForArtPatterns.com. They can be applied using a brush, sponge brush, or dauber. Stencils are useful if you do not wish do paint freehand.

The painted embellishments were added with care to the garment pattern, including motifs along the neckline band, reaching up from the front hem, and on each sleeve cuff. To add detail from all angles, there are also small motifs on the right front and back shoulder, featuring delicate flowers and a lovely butterfly.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More 360°s

View All
View All

More From Threads

Featured

Betsy Ross and the U.S. Flag

We know she was a skilled upholsterer, but did Betsy Ross create the first U.S. flag?

How-to

Discover the Key to Sewing Darts and Buttonholes in Knits

Learn how to minimize stretching when sewing darts and buttonholes in knit garments.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2019 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #204, Aug./Sep. 2019

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe