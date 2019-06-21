Paint-Embellished Knit Dress

Embellishing knit garments can be a challenge, because many of the options for embellishment change the stretch or drape of the fabric. However, there are methods that can work. In “Embellishments: Paint on knits,” from Threads #204 (Aug./Sept. 2019), author Rae Cumbie describes her preferred method for adding flair to knit fabrics. Using lightweight liquid paint on knit fabric creates permanent designs that do not stiffen or distort the fabric in the application process. The paints are easy to mix into a variety of colorful tints and hues, resulting in myriad design possibilities. With proper care, the painted fabric can be machine-washed as well as machine-dried on a low-heat setting.

This dress is sewn from Fit For Art’s Tabula Rasa Knit Tee & Tunic, Clever Crossing Variations. The separate neckline band is flattering as well as a great place to add painted embellishment. It was sewn using a rayon/spandex blend knit fabric from FitForArtPatterns.com. The paints used are Artistic Artifacts Fluid Textile Paints, also available from FitForArtPatterns.com. They can be applied using a brush, sponge brush, or dauber. Stencils are useful if you do not wish do paint freehand.

The painted embellishments were added with care to the garment pattern, including motifs along the neckline band, reaching up from the front hem, and on each sleeve cuff. To add detail from all angles, there are also small motifs on the right front and back shoulder, featuring delicate flowers and a lovely butterfly.

