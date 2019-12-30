Soft, Draped Jumpsuit | 360-Degree View

A comprehensive spring wardrobe often includes transitional pieces, which can offer warmth on a chilly morning or evening and versatility to enjoy the sunshine during the day. Jumpsuits are just right for the shifting temperatures of spring. Many jumpsuit patterns include the option for different sleeves and pant lengths. Create similar styles in different lengths to easily transition your wardrobe into spring and summer.

This jumpsuit, Butterick 6522, was sewn from rayon crepe from Stonemountain & Daughter Fabrics. The pattern calls for a contrast color on the right front bodice and belt. In place of a contrast color, we used lace, also from Stonemountain & Daughter Fabrics, as an overlay. The pattern has generous ease built into it; we recommend making a muslin before cutting into your fashion fabric to ensure you get the desired fit.

For more jumpsuits you can make, see Pattern Roundup: Jumpsuits, which includes six patterns from independent designers.

