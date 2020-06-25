Stylish and Utilitarian Jumpsuit | 360-Degree View

Jumpsuits are becoming a wardrobe favorite, and a version that’s as stylish and wearable as the one shown may also turn into a staple in your closet.

Find out how to fit a jumpsuit so it’s comfortable and flattering, in “Jumpsuits that Work,” by Vanessa Nirode, in Threads #210 (Aug./Sept. 2020). You’ll learn what measurements to take on the body and the pattern so you can build in the necessary ease in circumference and torso length.

You can purchase a pattern for a similar jumpsuit style, designed by Vanessa, at SetGirlz.com or www.etsy.com/shop/SETGIRLZ, in sizes XS through XL, for busts of 30 inches to 42 inches, and hips of 32 inches to 42 inches.

For more jumpsuit patterns, read our Pattern Roundup. You’re sure to discover a design that suits your shape and style.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×