 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Projects & Patterns

Stylish and Utilitarian Jumpsuit | 360-Degree View

Author Headshot By Carol J. Fresia Threads, Issue #210, August/September

Jumpsuits are becoming a wardrobe favorite, and a version that’s as stylish and wearable as the one shown may also turn into a staple in your closet.

Find out how to fit a jumpsuit so it’s comfortable and flattering, in “Jumpsuits that Work,” by Vanessa Nirode, in Threads #210 (Aug./Sept. 2020). You’ll learn what measurements to take on the body and the pattern so you can build in the necessary ease in circumference and torso length.

You can purchase a pattern for a similar jumpsuit style, designed by Vanessa, at SetGirlz.com or www.etsy.com/shop/SETGIRLZ, in sizes XS through XL, for busts of 30 inches to 42 inches, and hips of 32 inches to 42 inches.

For more jumpsuit patterns, read our Pattern Roundup. You’re sure to discover a design that suits your shape and style.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More 360°s

View All
View All

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

Why More Men Don't Sew

Threads Digital Ambassador Peter Lappin talks about the barriers to men taking up home sewing and how he overcame them.

How-to

Q&A: Napped Fabrics vs. Pile Fabrics

Q: What is the difference between nap and pile when you’re describing a fabric’s texture? Do you have to treat fabrics differently depending on whether they have nap or pile?…

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads, Issue #210, August/September

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe