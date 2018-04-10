 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |

Industry Seam Allowances PDF Download

Take your garment sewing to the next level. Sign up to unlock this free PDF from Threads magazine and sponsored by Contemporary Fashion Education.

Industry Seam Allowances - Producted by Contemporary Fashion Education

Why Industry Seam Allowances?

Not all garment seams are made equal and not all need the same seam allowances. While pattern companies typically make seam allowances the same width for convenience, the fashion industry uses different guidelines, meant to give clothes proper structure and drape. Production patternmaker Laurel Hoffmann details this insider information in her article for Threads #199, Oct./Nov. 2018. Learn the best practices for reducing seam allowances and incorporating seam allowance variations in your next garment in the free PDF of Laurel’s article sponsored by Contemporary Fashion Education. Download the PDF below, and be sure to sign up to receive more tips, tricks, and insider information from Contemporary Fashion Education and Threads.

Download Whitepaper Now!

I agree to receive email newsletters and special offers from Laurel at www.CFashionEdu.com

Send me the weekly eletter filled with expert advice, videos, interviews, tips and more from Threads magazine.

Send me Threads special offers, product news, and opportunities to provide feedback.

Read our Privacy Policy

Thank you.

Click the button to download "Industry Seam Allowances"
Produced by Contemporary Fashion Education

Download PDF

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2018 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #200, Dec. 2018/Jan. 2019

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe