How to Sew with Luscious Sweater Knits PDF Download

Luscious Sweater Knits - by Olgalyn Jilly

Specialty Fabrics are Surprisingly Easy to Sew

Sweater knits are known for their striking textures and easy wearability. Unlike most fine-gauge knits, the stitches in sweater knits are often arranged into complex patterns of cables, ribs, multicolor jacquards, or textural tuck combinations that mimic classic hand knits. Sweater knits can range from delicate and lacy to bulky and full of body. In Threads #200 (Dec. 2018/Jan. 2019), Olgalyn Jolly explains the ins and outs of sewing with sweater knits. Learn how to keep knits from raveling when cut, get the best shape out of the sometimes bulky fabric, and ensure that hems are clean and attractive. Download the free PDF sponsored by O! Jolly! below, and be sure to sign up to receive more tips, tricks, and insider information from Olgalyn Jolly and Threads.

