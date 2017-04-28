Pattern Review: Cake Patterns Endeavor Trousers and Shorts

Sewing Tip: The views are color-coded on this downloadable pattern, so print it in color.

This review was originally featured in Threads #191 (June/July 2017).

Cake Patterns: Endeavor Trousers & Shorts 5556

These wide-legged pants or shorts have a straight waistband with the bottom edge at the natural waist, angled pockets, two-piece leg fronts, a back yoke, and back patch pockets. The Sailor view has a buttoned front panel, while the Darling view closes on the right side with an invisible zipper and button loops. The six sizes are derived from and named for hip measurements in 5-inch increments. Size 30, for example, is listed for hips 30 inches to 34 inches. However, the company and our tester recommend going up a size if you are between sizes. For example, if your hips are 32 inches, use size 35. There is no explanation for the discrepancy between the size description and the sizing recommendation. Each size has yoke pattern pieces to fit four waist measurements. Our tester says the line drawings do not convey how wide the pant legs are-24 inches at the hemline. Choose medium-weight denim and twill or bottom-weight linen for summer.

(Sized 30–55 for hips 30–59 in.)

-Tested by Tomasa Jimenez, Lyndhurst, New Jersey

