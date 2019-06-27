Pattern Review: McCall’s 7873 Top and Pants

McCall’s 7873

Stand out comfortably in an eye-catching athleisure look. The flared top is loose-fitting and has asymmetrical details: contrast panels and, on views A and C, an angled hem that is longer on the right side. The sleeve options are a cut-on cap sleeve or a full-length sleeve with cuffs. The neckline is finished with a self-fabric band. The pants are close-fitting, pull-on, and ankle-length, with an elastic waistband that sits at the natural waist. They are also cinched at the ankle with elastic. The pants have contrasting side panels. Pockets are set in the side-front seams. All the notches and match points line up and included illustrations are accurate. Study the cutting layout, as some pieces are cut in a double layer and some in a single layer. Look for fabric with at least 35 percent stretch. Fabric choices for the top are lightweight knits, such as jersey. For the pants, cotton interlock, activewear knits, and ponte are appropriate choices.

(Sized Misses’ XS–XXL [4–26] for busts 29.5–48 in. and hips 31.5–50 in.)

McCall.com

—Tested by Sandy Hulshizer, Georgetown, Texas

Style Tip: Add a binding to the short sleeves to match the neckline finish.

This review was originally published in Threads #204, August/September 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×