Pattern Review: Papercut Patterns Palisade Pants

Papercut Patterns: Palisade Pants

These pull-on pants or shorts have tapered legs, a 2-1/2-inch-wide partial elastic waistband, and a faux fly front. Designed with side panels, this look has topstitched side-front and side-back seams instead of side seams. The pattern has two length options: just above the ankle, or midthigh. The distinguishing detail on this pattern is the crisscrossing, double-layer pocket within each side panel.

All sizes contain only 1 inch to 1-3/4 inches of ease at the hip, which does not cover body measurements up to the next pattern size. This means that if you are between sizes, you must go with the larger size or you will not be able to get the pants on. Review the finished garment measurements chart to pick the size that works best for you.

Fabric layouts are only displayed for fabrics without a nap. However, the yardage requirements listed are generous and likely sufficient for with-nap layouts.

Our tester found the instructions and illustrations to be accurate, and the construction order to be efficient and logical. She suggests making a muslin to verify sizing, and using an edgestitching foot for fast and professional-looking topstitching along the pocket edges and vertical seams. This style works fabulously with linen. Note the pocket area has five layers of fabric and the elastic waist has some bulk, so avoid heavy fabrics.

(Sized XXS-XL for hips 34.5–46.5 in.)

—Tested by Faith McLean, Cape Elizabeth, Maine

Sewing tip: Stitch in the ditch of the vertical waistband seams to prevent the elastic from twisting.

This review was originally published in Threads #212, December 2020/January 2021.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

