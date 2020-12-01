 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
How to Make Identical Patch Pockets

Author Headshot By Threads magazine

Video: Threads Magazine

Here’s a tip for creating identical patch pockets, so your garments are perfectly symmetrical. It relies on a special notion that makes the process faster and easier.

Begin by cutting out two pockets. Place them right sides together.

The sewing notion to get symmetrical results

Wind a bobbin with water-soluble thread. Thread your sewing machine with regular construction thread in the needle, and the water-soluble thread in the bobbin.

Sew the pockets together around three sides, leaving the top edge open. Turn the pockets right side out, and press the seam with a dry iron. Take care that the seam lies exactly on the edge, and doesn’t roll slightly to one side.

Now, set the iron to steam. Generously steam and press the pockets. This dissolves the water-soluble thread, so you can separate the pocket pieces.

You now have two identical pockets, with the edges neatly pressed under. Finish the top edges as desired. Then attach the pockets to the garment.

—Reader tip by Jean Morgan, Courtenay, British Columbia, Canada

Find out more about patch pockets

Pockets add style and utility to any garment. Have fun designing patch pockets that can hold all your essentials, keep your hands warm, and make your clothes unique.

“Patch Pockets,” in the Teach Yourself to Sew video series

“Creative Patch Pockets” offers ideas for adding high-impact binding to pockets.

“Pattern Hack: Pocket change” shows three ways to add interest to a basic patch pocket.

“One Dot Pocket Placement Method” provides instructions for perfectly attached patch pockets.

Threads Insider members can learn more

“Essential Techniques: Patch-Pocket Primer”

“How to Attach Patch Pockets Without Topstitching”

 

