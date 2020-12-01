How to Make Identical Patch Pockets

Video: Threads Magazine

Here’s a tip for creating identical patch pockets, so your garments are perfectly symmetrical. It relies on a special notion that makes the process faster and easier.

Begin by cutting out two pockets. Place them right sides together.

The sewing notion to get symmetrical results

Wind a bobbin with water-soluble thread. Thread your sewing machine with regular construction thread in the needle, and the water-soluble thread in the bobbin.

Sew the pockets together around three sides, leaving the top edge open. Turn the pockets right side out, and press the seam with a dry iron. Take care that the seam lies exactly on the edge, and doesn’t roll slightly to one side.

Now, set the iron to steam. Generously steam and press the pockets. This dissolves the water-soluble thread, so you can separate the pocket pieces.

You now have two identical pockets, with the edges neatly pressed under. Finish the top edges as desired. Then attach the pockets to the garment.

—Reader tip by Jean Morgan, Courtenay, British Columbia, Canada

