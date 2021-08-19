 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon Arrow Down Icon Video Guide Icon Article Guide Icon Modal Close Icon Guide Search Icon
How-to

Section 4: How to Hem Knits Faster with Stay Tape

Author Headshot By Pamela Leggett Threads #215, Fall 2021
Article Image

The essential stay tape for hemming knits is a lightweight, double-sided fusible adhesive product with a paper backing. Do not use it on stretch lace or fabrics with open areas because the adhesive could seep through. It is available in different widths; the 1-inch-wide variety is a good choice to hem most knit garments.

A smooth hem is a breeze to sew with help from double-sided fusible stay tape. Pattern: Pamela’s Patterns 115 Softly Pleated Dress.
A smooth hem is a breeze to sew with help from double-sided fusible stay tape. Pattern: Pamela’s Patterns 115 Softly Pleated Dress.

Topstitched hem

1. Prepare the hem allowance. Adjust it to 1 inch wide. Then clip the stay tape to fit the hem curve. Most hemlines are slightly curved even when they look straight. With the garment’s wrong side up, place the stay tape, fusible side down, just within the fabric’s cut edge. Apply 5 seconds of heat and steam to the strip to melt the adhesive.

Prepare the hem allowance. Adjust it to 1 inch wide. Then clip the stay tape to fit the hem curve. Most hemlines are slightly curved even when they look straight.

2. While the paper backing is still on the stay tape, make the hemline crease. The paper makes it easy to fold up the hem allowance at an even depth, no measuring required. Press the crease and allow the fabric and paper to cool. Peel the backing off the adhesive.

While the paper backing is still on the stay tape, make the hemline crease. The paper makes it easy to fold up the hem allowance at an even depth, no measuring required. Press the crease and allow the fabric and paper to cool. Peel the backing off the adhesive.

3. Fuse the hem allowance up along the established crease. With a curved hemline, a few small folds may form in the allowance, but they should be minimal. Use a press cloth and apply steam to melt all the adhesive.

4. Stitch the hem to secure. On the sewing machine, use a narrow zigzag with a 1.0 mm width and 2.5 mm length so the hem has a little give. You can alternatively use a cover stitch, which has plenty of stretch, covers the hem allowance edge within the garment, and utilizes differential feed so the hem is not stretched out. Another option is twin-needle stitching, although I have found it tends to pop.Stitch the hem to secure. On the sewing machine, use a narrow zigzag with a 1.0 mm width and 2.5 mm length so the hem has a little give.

5. Steam or block the hem into shape. If you stitch the hem with a sewing machine, it’s likely that it stretched. The double-sided fusible stay tape has thermal memory; heat will bring it back into shape. Hover the iron over the hem, then steam and press out any waves.

Steam or block the hem into shape. If you stitch the hem with a sewing machine, it’s likely that it stretched.

Tip: Stretch the fabric to release the paper backing. If you have trouble separating the backing from the adhesive, pull the fabric slightly near one end of the strip. The paper separates from the adhesive, and you can start peeling it off from there.


Continue to Section 5:
Apply Stay Tape for Easier Blind Hemming

Pamela Leggett creates Pamela’s Patterns and teaches sewing and fitting across the country and at her Vernon, Connecticut, studio. PamelasPatterns.com

View the full article by clicking View PDF below:

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
View PDF
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 42% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Shortcut to a Faced Hem How-to

Shortcut to a Faced Hem

Learn a shortcut to a faced hem. The facing is created from the extended hem allowance and attaches to the skirt for a neat, smooth finish.

Marcy Harriell and her faced hem dress Inspiration

From Cosplay to Gala with Marcy Harriell

Find out how sewing on a deadline can result in inventive construction techniques, as Marcy goes from superhero to red-carpet ready.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2021 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Issue 215

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe