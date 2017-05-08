Zip Through the Waistband

This article by Martyn Smith from Threads #191 (June/July 2017) describes a technique for installing a zipper at the back of a skirt. Martyn writes:

I used to alter ladies' designer suits and learned a great way to create a smooth zippered closure for the backs of skirts and trousers. Rather than zipping up to the waistband and closing the waist with a button or hook, this method continues the zipper through the waistband, stopping at the top. This streamlined closure is slightly different from typical zipper installation. It finishes the waistband ends at the same time that the lining is attached at the waistline, saving you a few steps. I encourage you to give this technique a try in your next skirt or trouser project.

Become a Threads Insider today to get access to this and other exclusive Insider-only articles.