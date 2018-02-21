 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Pattern Review: Butterick 6482 Dress

From the Lisette line, this dress design has strategic pleats and prominent topstitching.

By Threads magazine Threads #196, April/May 2018 Issue
Article Image

From the Lisette line, this Butterick 6482 pattern dress design has strategic pleats and prominent topstitching. Inverted box pleats shape the midi skirt and three-quarter sleeves. The inset waistband has five rows of topstitching, and topstitching highlights the bodice seams and pleats. The dress has a left-side invisible zipper, and it can be made with or without a collar band.

Our tester recommends pressing open the curved overarm seam on a ham, as well as clipping and pressing open the lower raglan seam allowances, in order to topstitch these areas smoothly. Our staff seamstress suggests understitching the sleeve hem facing before turning and topstitching.

The sewing is straightforward, but the topstitching takes time. This patterns calls for lightweight fabrics in types or fibers such as denim, linen, and cotton blends. Silk matka, silk broadcloth, silk dupioni, and four-ply silk would also work nicely.

(Sized Misses’ 6–22 for busts 30.5–44 in. and hips 32.5–46 in.)

For our Threads Insider members, this finished dress is also shown in our 360-degree garment viewer.

This review was originally featured in Threads #196 (April/May 2018).

Sewing Tip: Swap the waistband and its facing. Topstitching will lie more smoothly on the interfaced layer.

—Tested by Pam Howard, Newnan, Georgia

Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Threads Magazine

