Pattern Review: Vogue 1522 Ensemble
This review was originally featured in Threads #192 (August/September 2017).
This ensemble pattern is an unassuming, yet stylish, design. The pull-on top has a boat neckline bound with self-fabric bias binding. It has tiny hemline slits at the side seams. The three-quarter-length set-in sleeves with a curved lower edge have 2-1⁄2-inch bias flounces in which the seam is sewn to the outside and clean-finished with matching bias binding. The relaxed, ankle-length pull-on pant is designed for stretch fabrics, sits at the natural waist, has a waistband with elastic and a drawstring, front patch pockets, and tapered legs. Our tester recommends trimming the top's neckline and binding seam allowances to 1⁄4 inch before stitching. She also suggests using cording for the pant draw-string instead of making a fabric tube. Select silk charmeuse, crepe de Chine, or georgette for the top. For the pants, use stretch fabrics such as ponte, cotton knits, or sweatshirt fleece.
(Sized Misses' XS–XXL [4–26] for busts 29.5–48 in. and hips 31.5–50 in.)
Style Tip: The top's simple silhouette makes it a great choice for a statement print.
-Tested by Jenny Freedman, Soquel, California
