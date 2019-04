Grab your friends and your favorite beverages for a fun social sewing event. As part of National Serger Month, Baby Lock retailers are hosting Sip ’N Serge events, where you’ll make a handy microwave bowl cozy. Visit BabyLock.com/nsm to learn more and to find an event near you.

