Pattern Hack: Ruched Skirt

By Gilbert Muniz Threads #203, June/July 2019
Ruching has been a popular detail recently on ready-to-wear garments as well as on the runway. I set out to find a simple way to add ruching to a basic straight skirt. The result is a stylish skirt with ruching at the side front and a curved slit.

Achieving this look requires only basic pattern manipulation and construction. The skirt back and any facing or waistband pattern pieces remain the same, except for the back hem, as noted in the instructions. The skirt front is split and transformed, using the slash-and-spread method to create extra length that is then gathered.

The ideal pattern for this technique is a darted straight or pencil skirt with side seams and a center-back zipper. Front seaming or side panels may impede the pattern alterations, and skirts with an A-line or wider silhouette may not achieve the same effect as the skirt shown. Learn this method and adapt it for other garments, such as blouses, dresses, or jackets.

