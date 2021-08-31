Top Drawer Shirts

For shirts that don’t fade into the background, add unexpected elements, such as trims, pieced collars with contrasting fabrics, and eye-catching hems.

A basic button-front shirt is a wardrobe staple. A simple silhouette that works with lots of jackets and bottoms, a comfortable fabric, a flattering neckline and collar that can be worn in multiple ways—no wonder we turn to the shirt so often when planning an outfit for work or play. But there’s no reason a shirt has to be plain. Add a couple of subtle details (some that are mostly hidden from the outside) to give your next shirt interest, whimsy, and the thought-out look that the most expensive custom and designer men’s and ladies’ shirts have.

Applied ribbon trims; contrasting hem bands and bindings; and fabric inserts, small and large, add style without subtracting substance. Each of the details described below is easy to incorporate into most shirt patterns, or, with little trouble, is adaptable for shirt designs that have different collar or placket configurations. Follow my instructions, or just use these ideas as inspiration for your own take on the upgraded classic shirt.

Trim it with ribbon

Simply appliqué a strip of ribbon here and there—so it’s more a design enhancement than a true embellishment. Choose a good-quality ribbon that’s supple and soft, so it doesn’t change the garment’s hand or irritate your skin during wear. Velvet, satin, and pretty prints, in widths of 1⁄2 inch or narrower, are ideal.

Button placket detail

Apply this detail immediately after cutting out the pattern and before beginning construction of the shirt.

1 Chalk-mark the center-front line on the right side of the shirt’s underlap side.

2 Fuse a narrow strip of fusible web tape, such as Steam-A-Seam, centered on the chalk line to temporarily hold the ribbon. Remove the tape’s paper backing, and finger-press the ribbon over the tape. Fuse the ribbon with an iron.

3 Edgestitch the ribbon’s outer edges with matching or contrasting thread. Use a presser foot with a guide bar, and adjust the needle position to sew a consistently straight line, just catching the edges. Complete the garment. Center the buttons on the ribbon to sew them in place.

Collar Stand

Apply this ribbon detail to the inside collar stand before constructing the collar, and find a fun, contrasting-print fabric for the front stand portion. Consider cutting a stripe or plaid fabric on the bias for even more interest.

1 Make a duplicate collar-stand pattern piece. Measure approximately 21⁄2 inches from the finished front of the stand along the bottom seamline. Draw a diagonal line across the stand, as shown. Cut the pattern along this line, and add seam allowances to each cut edge.

2 Use the smaller pieces to cut the contrasting ends and the larger piece to cut the remaining stand. With right sides together, join the contrasting ends to the center portion of the stand. Center the ribbon trim over each seam and stitch in place, using fusible tape and edgestitching as described for the button placket.

Spruce up the hem

Subtle hem details can change the look of an ordinary shirt, and they’re a cinch to add (you could even update an existing shirt with these techniques). Of course, you will want to wear these shirts untucked.

Contrasting bias binding

This trim is added after the shirt has been hemmed with a traditional, double-fold shirttail hem that finishes at 1⁄2-inch wide.

1 Measure the length along the upper curve of the hem you want to bind.

2 Cut a strip of fabric on the bias that is the desired length plus 1 inch, by 2 inches wide.

3 Fold the short ends 1⁄2 inch to the wrong side, and press. With wrong sides together, press the strip in half lengthwise; then open the strip and press the long edges to the wrong side, so they meet the center creaseline. (Alternatively, use a bias tape-making tool to form a double-fold bias strip.)

4 Wrap the hem edge with the folded bias strip. Place the strip about 11⁄2 inches from the side seam on the shirt front, and extend it around to the shirt back. Attach the binding by edgestitching through all layers of the shirt and the binding.

Triangle hem insertion

This detail is inserted after the shirt has been hemmed; use it on a shirt with a sharp angle at the side hem, rather than a wide curve. Optional contrasting bias trim adds extra dash.

1 To make a pattern piece for the insertion, draw a horizontal line 3 inches long on a piece of paper. Draw another line 3 inches high from the center of the first line. Draw a triangle connecting the line ends. Fold the paper along the first horizontal line and cut along the A-shaped lines to make a diamond-shaped pattern.

2 Cut two pieces of fabric using the diamond pattern piece. With wrong sides together, fold the diamond in half along the original horizontal line. Press 1⁄4-inch seam allowances to the wrong side on the raw edges, as shown above.

3 Position the triangle on the shirt’s right side, over the side seam at the hem. Pin, then edgestitch through all layers, to secure.

Big Band

A 2-inch-wide band, shaped to the original hemline, is an easy way to add interest to a shirt, as shown at right. Attach the band sections to the bottom of the shirt before completing the side seams and fronts.

1 On the shirt front and back pattern pieces, draw a line 2 inches above and parallel to the hem. Cut the pattern pieces apart along these lines, and add seam allowances to the top band edge and to the bottom shirt edge.

2 Cut out the shirt and the band pieces. Sew the bands to the bottom of each corresponding shirt piece, clipping the seam allowances through the curves as needed. Serge the seam allowances together, and press them down.

3 Construct the shirt, and sew the hem as instructed in the pattern.

Add intrigue with bias insets

These bold design elements involve cutting the front and back patterns to create side panels, which are cut on the bias. Sometimes it takes a second look to notice these surprising structural changes. These are especially fun when using plaids and stripes.

Bias Side Panels

Sew the side panels to the fronts and back, and then sew the side seams as usual.

1 Measure and mark 21⁄2 inches from the side seam at the underarm and hem edge on the front or back. At the waistline, measure and mark in 3 inches, as shown.

Use a curved ruler as a guide to draw a smooth line connecting these points. Cut the patterns apart along the line, and add seam allowances to each cut edge. Draw diagonal bias grainlines on the side panel pattern pieces.

2 Cut the shirt center fronts and back on the vertical grainline, using the new pattern pieces. Cut the four side panel pieces on the bias.

3 Make enough baby piping to trim each panel-to-shirt seam (not the side seams). With raw edges together, baste the baby piping to the inner edges and right sides of each side panel.

4 With right sides together, sew each side panel to its corresponding shirt piece. Serge the seam allowances together, and press toward the shirt. Continue the shirt construction according to the directions.

Tip:Chevron success. Stripes don’t have to match exactly for chevrons to be effective, but if you’re trying to match, label fronts, backs, and left/right sides carefully to avoid confusion.

Diagonal insets

The following triangular shapes can be inserted in concert with the bias side panel detail, as shown, or on their own without the bias side panels.

1 On the shirt front pattern piece, draw a 45-degree diagonal line, from the hem at center front to the bias-panel seamline. Cut the pattern piece apart along this line, and add seam allowances to each cut edge. Add grainlines to the triangular insert piece. If you’re not using the bias side panels, extend the diagonal line all the way to the side seam.

2 Using the new pattern pieces, cut out the shirt plus two diagonal insets.

3 With right sides together, sew the triangular sections to the fronts. Serge the seam allowances together, and press toward the insets. Continue following the pattern directions to complete the shirt.

Linda Lee designs, teaches, and writes about sewing techniques and garment design. She’s the owner/designer of The Sewing Workshop pattern line. For more on adding unique shirt details, see Threads no. 150.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×