How-to

Video: Learn Kumihimo, a Japanese Braiding Technique

This easy-to-learn braid gives a custom touch to any sewing project.

By Threads magazine Jan 04, 2018

Kumihimo, the art of Japanese braiding, is simple to learn and even easier to get hooked on. There are innumerable variations, and a change of braiding material further multiplies the options for beautiful results. Once you learn some basic techniques, you’ll find it’s impossible to make an unattractive cord.

Traditionally, kumihimo is done with weighted threads on a tall wooden stand with a ring-shaped top, called a marudai. The braiding is performed sitting cross-legged on the floor, with arm movements reminiscent of a beautiful and thoughtful dance.

Today, foam disks with grooves cut into the perimeter to support the yarns and ribbons can stand in for the marudai. This lovely art form is portable and useful for creating cords to make frogs, loops, ball buttons, and other closures.

Read “Learn to Braid a Japanese Cord for Unique Sewing Accents” for a step-by-step tutorial on kumihimo braiding.

This video accompanies the article “Unique Braided Trims” by Daryl Lancaster (p.22) in Threads #194.

 

