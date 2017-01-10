74th Annual Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

These yellow gowns added rays of sunshine to the already glowing Golden Globes.

They were thinking pink for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Some of our favorite looks featured fitted silhouettes, romantic sheer lace, shine and sparkle, and elegantly executed plunging necklines.

Red Carpet Looks from the 2017 Golden Globes.

While most of us may never have the urge to sew couture gowns as daring as those worn by A-listers at Sunday's 74th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, we may be tempted to at least try the latest colors and silhouettes we saw on the televised event. Some of the trends on parade at the Golden Globes were shoulder cutouts, sheer lace, and embellishments-especially those with sparkle. Popular colors were the always elegant white and black. Yellow gowns made a strong showing, too. Here is a roundup of some trends seen on the red carpet.

NOTE: Click each image for a larger view.



Spectrum of Colors



Color Me Purple



(From left to right): Television personality Nancy O'Dell, Golden Globe nominees Hailee Steinfield in Vera Wang and Chrissy Metz wearing Christian Siriano.





Think Pink

(First row, from left): Loa Kirke, Golden Globe nominee Lilly Collins in Zuhair Murad and presenter Felicity Jones wearing Gucci.

(Second row, from left): Carrie Underwood, Karrueche Tran in Dolce & Gabbana, and Connie Britton in Georges Chakra.

Golden Starlets

(From left to right): Golden Globe nominee Natalie Portman in Prada, Reese Whithersoon in Atelier Versace, Golden Globe Winner for Best Supporting Actress Viola Davis wearing Michael Kors, two-time Golden Globe nominee Kerry Washinton in Dolce and Gabbana and newcomer Maisie Williams in Ong Oaj Pairam.

White Hot Stars



(First row, from left): Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton, Kristen Wiig in Reem Acra, fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker in Vera Wang, Gillian Anderson, and Sienna Miller in Michael Kors.

(Second row, from left): first-time Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae in Christian Siriano, past Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez in Naeem Khan, Felicity Huffman in Edition by Georges Chakra, and first-time Golden Globe nominee Thandie Newton in Bardot.



In Nude

(From left): Amy Landecker, Gwendolyn Christie, and Olympian Simone Biles.

Black and White

(First row, from left): Julia Louis Dreyfus in Edition by Georges Chakra, Heidi Klum in J. Mendel, and Sophie Turner.

(Second row, from left): Janelle Monáe in Armani Privé, Jessica Biel in Ellie Saab, and Kelly Preston in Christian Siriano.

Midnight in Hollywood

(First row, from left): Teresa Palmer in Armani Privé, Susan Kelechi in Romona Keveza Collection, Amy Adams in Tom Ford, and Riley Keough in Chanel.

(Second row, from left): Winona Ryder in Viktor and Rolf, Carly Steel in Jovani Signature, Mandy Moore in Naeem Khan, and Zazie Beetz in a Delphine Manivet gown.

(Third row, from left): Rachel Bloom in Christian Siriano; Blake Lively in Atelier Versace; and the Stalone sisters Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia all in Michael Kors.