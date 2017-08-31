tablet edition

Get Threads magazine!

Give a Gift

Make a Luxurious Layered Top

Photo: Jack Deutsch

Sumptuous tweeds and bouclés are difficult to resist. If you don't feel like venturing into constructing a classic jacket-either tailored or quilted-try making a quick-to-sew pullover top that's lined with silk. Think of it as a dressy T-shirt or sweatshirt, and pair it with velvet or faux-leather trousers or jeans, or toss it on over a body-skimming knit dress. The fabric will be the star of the outfit, and you'll be comfortable and chic.

Click to download article  

Learn to sew this easy top by downloading the article.

Watch an Insider video tutorial on installing the silk lining so it finishes the sleeve hems.

Have you worked with a luxe tweed fabric before? What did you make? Tell us all about it in the comments section below, and post photos in the gallery.

 

 

 
CarolFresia

Related Posts

How to Line a Top to the Edge

1938 Silk Matelasse Blouse

McCall('s) Ensemble

overnight bag for grandaughter

Comments (1)

Jen_NYC Jen_NYC writes: I am disappointed that Threads blog posts "insider" articles that cannot be accessed by everyone - such as the How to Line a Top to the Edge posting. (I thought that I could access them because I have a subscription, but I cannot).

Editors, I would like to suggest that Threads consider ending the "insider" two-tier system. As a subscriber to the magazine, I find it annoying and non-subscribers are probably turned-off by it. Thank you.
Posted: 2:02 pm on August 31st

Log in or create a free account to post a comment.
﻿