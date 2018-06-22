Maxi dresses are a great look for warm weather, whether you’re out and about or going to the beach. They can be dressed up or down with fabric and pattern choices, but they’re sure to be comfortable because of their easy style. You’ll find versions for knits or wovens. Maxi dresses can work well for any figure type and in any climate. With summer weather coming in fast, you’ll be inspired to get started on these lovely dresses right away.

Click on "Launch Gallery" below to view 10 maxi dress patterns.

This fitted wrap dress with a hem ruffle, Butterick 6554, has different style options including flowing sleeves or sleeveless with a flounce at the neckline. Recommended fabrics are lightweight wovens such as crepe, challis, or double georgette. With three-quarter-length sleeves and a cold-shoulder treatment, this dress, BurdaStyle 6449, is a stylish addition to any wardrobe. The design includes a self-fabric belt. It is recommended for rayon blends. Modeled on a traditional caftan, the Charlie caftan from Closet Case Patterns has a V-neckline, kimono sleeves, and a bottom slit on each side. Light- to medium-weight woven fabrics are recommended such as linen, voile, and batiste. This lovely Mission Maxi from Jamie Christina patterns features several style options: tank top, halter top, and godet back (shown). Recommended fabrics are knit jersey. An easy, comfortable style, the TLC caftan from Decades of Style features dramatic sleeves, inset waistband, and internal ties to ensure fit. Light- to medium-weight woven fabrics with drape are suitable. This wrap dress with neckline and sleeve variations, McCall's 7745, would fit right in at the beach. Choose from a neckline with a flounce and cold-shoulder treatment, V-neckline and short set-in sleeves, or a neckline with a flounce and set-in sleeves. Recommended fabrics include crepe, challis, or stable knits. If desired, a sheer overlay can be used. With the option for a crossover back or full coverage, this Malibu Misses dress from ModKid is sure to please. Use only knits with 25-percent stretch and good recovery. Available from Simplicity and designed by Mimi G, this shirt-style maxi dress, 8084, features a back yoke, drawstring waistline, front placket, and side-seam pockets. Fabrics such as chambray, shirting, and seersucker are appropriate. From Sewing Muse comes the Natalie dress with three sleeve options (short, three-quarter, and long), under-bust gathers, and optional waist ties that provide definition. The under-bust gathers enable this dress to work as maternity wear without needing to be adapted. Suggested fabrics are light- to medium-weight jersey knits with drape. Comfortable and chic, the Jacinta knit dress from Style Arc features either short set-in sleeves or a sleeveless option, front and back angled yokes, and a V-neckline. Knit fabrics are recommended.

