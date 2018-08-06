Baby Lock Solaris
Sponsored by Baby Lock
Put your projects in an entirely new light with the Baby Lock Solaris. With the revolutionary new IQ Visionary™ Technology, you’ll see how your design looks before you stitch it out! Solaris’ built-in projector displays your stitches and embroidery patterns on fabric and stitches on fabric in vibrant full color for perfect placement every time.
Learn more here: http://lp.babylock.com/future-of-embroidery.html
