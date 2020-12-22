How to Sew Draped-Hip Engineering

A diagonal seam joins the pleated bodice front to the bodice side panels from waist to armscye. This is not a princess seam. A short waist seam extends 4.5 cm to either side of the center front. The skirt’s center front and center back are on-grain. There is ample fabric at the front to form the draping, and the side appears to be on the bias.

Of all the details on this 1940s gown, the draped hip stands out the most. Reminiscent of chiseled stone gowns of classic Roman sculpture, this shape is mysteriously achieved to fool the eye with architectural fabric engineering—also know as pattern manipulation. See how it’s done from this article from Threads #155.

It’s always a joy to solve the puzzle of how a beautiful detail goes together. The vintage draped-hip gown shown on the back cover is a particular challenge. Try your skills at resolving the mystery by covering the right page, and play along as we sleuth out how this fabulous hip drape was made.

What’s known

The front and back bodice construction can use any pattern with a center front-opening style. A full back bodice pattern is used, but you’ll remove the front bodice sides to accommodate bodice side panels, which are extensions of the skirt. The goal is to duplicate the hip drape; we are not including the bodice pattern in these directions.

A cone-shaped projection wraps around the dress. The two cone points hook together at the center back. The cone forms the first two folds in the drape. Notice that the cowl draping at the hip doesn’t continue on the back.

The cone is the length of the bodice. The cone’s center-facing edge is on-grain.

What to do with what you know

All the information you need to solve this puzzle is there. Like any solution, it seems simple when it’s done.

1. Put lines in place. Mark the center front and waist on your dress form.

2. Mark 4.5 cm away from the center front on the waist seam. Then mark a diagonal line from that point to about two-thirds below the shoulder point on the armscye.

3. Position the draping fabric. I use silk organza because it’s see-through. Pin a selvage edge one seam allowance width past the center-front line.

4. From the center front, draw a 4.5-cm-long waist seamline perpendicular to the selvage (AB). Mark C even with the shoulder seam, and draw a connecting line to B that is parallel to the selvage. The length of BC on this dress was 40 cm.

5. Draw the cone. Measure 14 cm from B toward the side along the waist, and mark D. Move the fabric to a table to work. Draw a 40-cm line from C to D. Raise the point to meet the length, if necessary. Repeat for line CE.

6. Cut a seam allowance width outside lines A to B to C to E.

7. Fold the triangles, right sides together, with BC and EC aligned; sew the seam to make the cone.

8. Return the fabric to the dress form. Fold cone out of the way over the center front. Pin BE to the dress form as a pivot point, and pivot edge EC1 over the center front until the selvage edges are perpendicular to the floor.

9. When the center back is on-grain, trace the diagonal seam, the armscye, and the side seam. Draw a diagonal line from where the side seam meets the waist to the center-back seam, as shown in the top right photo

on page 28.

10. Add seam allowances to side panel before cutting the fabric. This con-figuration creates the hip drape without adding fullness at the hem. Assemble dress.

