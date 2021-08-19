Section 6: Sew Ripple-free Zippers in Knits

A zipper runs smoothly through a lightweight knit garment, supported by knit stay tape interfacing. Pattern: Pamela’s Patterns 104 The Perfect T-Shirt, modified. Fabric: wool-blend jersey.

Most of us have a ready-to-wear garment with a ripply zipper. The solution is knit stay-tape interfacing. This a lightweight interfacing product cut to a convenient width. My choice is 1-1/4 inches wide to support zippers. You can purchase it precut or cut strips of lightweight weft insertion interfacing.

Fuse this in a strip along the wrong side of the zipper opening edges in knit garments. The interfacing stabilizes the edges, and that keeps the zipper smooth. It really makes a difference.

I don’t mind the strip of interfacing showing within the garment, but if you don’t want much to show, you can cut it to a narrower width.

Pamela Leggett creates Pamela’s Patterns and teaches sewing and fitting across the country and at her Vernon, Connecticut, studio. PamelasPatterns.com

View the full article by clicking View PDF below:

