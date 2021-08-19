 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon Arrow Down Icon Video Guide Icon Article Guide Icon Modal Close Icon Guide Search Icon
How-to

Section 5: Apply Stay Tape for Easier Blind Hemming

Author Headshot By Pamela Leggett Threads #215, Fall 2021
Article Image

1. Apply 1-inch-wide stay tape within a 1-1/2-inch-wide hem allowance. With the garment wrong side up, place the double-sided fusible stay tape 1/2 inch away from the hem’s cut edge.

Apply 1-inch-wide stay tape within a 1-1/2-inch-wide hem allowance. With the garment wrong side up, place the double-sided fusible stay tape 1/2 inch away from the hem’s cut edge.

2. Set the hem crease. Without removing the stay tape’s paper backing, fold up the hem allowance along its upper edge and press to crease. Let it cool, then remove the paper backing.

2. Set the hem crease. Without removing the stay tape’s paper backing, fold up the hem allowance along its upper edge and press to crease. Let it cool, then remove the paper backing.

3. Press the hem, fusing it in place. Then turn back the hem allowance to stitch the blind hem on the 1/2-inch-wide unfused extension of the hem allowance. The stitches go into the hem allowance edge and periodically catch the garment with the zigzag.

Press the hem, fusing it in place.

The stitches go into the hem allowance edge and periodically catch the garment with the zigzag.

4. Steam the blind hem to finish. From the right side, it is almost invisible. Once it’s blocked it’s all set.

4. Steam the blind hem to finish. From the right side, it is almost invisible. Once it’s blocked it’s all set.

Continue to Section 6:
Sew Ripple-free Zippers in Knits

Pamela Leggett creates Pamela’s Patterns and teaches sewing and fitting across the country and at her Vernon, Connecticut, studio. PamelasPatterns.com

View the full article by clicking View PDF below:

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
View PDF
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 42% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Marcy Harriell and her faced hem dress Inspiration

From Cosplay to Gala with Marcy Harriell

Find out how sewing on a deadline can result in inventive construction techniques, as Marcy goes from superhero to red-carpet ready.

Emily Hallman on Sewing With Threads podcast Inspiration

Emily Hallman on Designing a Wardrobe Collection | Episode 43

Learn how this designer and stylist approaches sewing a closet full of beautiful clothes that work together.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2021 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Issue 215

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe