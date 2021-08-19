Section 5: Apply Stay Tape for Easier Blind Hemming

1. Apply 1-inch-wide stay tape within a 1-1/2-inch-wide hem allowance. With the garment wrong side up, place the double-sided fusible stay tape 1/2 inch away from the hem’s cut edge.

2. Set the hem crease. Without removing the stay tape’s paper backing, fold up the hem allowance along its upper edge and press to crease. Let it cool, then remove the paper backing.

3. Press the hem, fusing it in place. Then turn back the hem allowance to stitch the blind hem on the 1/2-inch-wide unfused extension of the hem allowance. The stitches go into the hem allowance edge and periodically catch the garment with the zigzag.

4. Steam the blind hem to finish. From the right side, it is almost invisible. Once it’s blocked it’s all set.

