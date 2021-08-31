Pattern Springboard: Lace it up with Custom Lace Trims

In Threads #215, Fall 2021, “Create Custom Lace” teaches you how to machine-embroider custom lace trims and motifs to match your next garment.

Custom lace is easy to make. With even a basic embroidery machine, you can stitch freestanding lace that coordinates with your garment. With that in mind, here are five garments for testing your new skills.

This dress reminds me of one of my favorite dresses of all time, proving that all good things come back eventually. Make a Gunne Sax-style dress with custom lace details of your choosing. The pattern comes in women’s sizes 8 to 16 (bust 31 1/2 inches to 37 3/4 inches, waist 24 1/2 inches to 30 3/4 inches, hip 34 inches to 40 1/2 inches).

I love this make of the Nicola dress and blouse. Nicola is a wrap dress or blouse featuring feminine detailing, including petal, or overlapping, sleeves. The dress has a tulip skirt that closes with buttons at the waist. Make the dress with a solid fabric skirt and lace bodice, as shown. A second style option includes a waist-length wrap blouse with a sash closure that ties into a bow. The pattern is offered in women’s sizes 2 to 16 (bust 33 inches to 44 1/2 inches, waist 25 inches to 36 1/2 inches, hip 35 inches to 46 1/2 inches).

The Amaya Shirt is inspired by traditional folk blouses. It features raglan shoulder seams, gathered sleeves and neckline, and a tie closure at the center-front neckline. I would like to see those gathered sleeves made from lovely custom lace. The pattern is sold in UK women’s sizes 6 to 24 (bust 78 cm to 126 cm, waist 61 cm to 109 cm, hip 86 cm to 134 cm).

The Ava dress or blouse features a sweetheart neckline bodice that cinches at the natural waist and leads into a flared skirt. The upper bodice is intended to be made from a sheer contrast fabric. Lightweight embroidered lace (try fine cotton embroidery thread when making this) would serve the purpose beautifully. The sleeve options include pleated cap, mini cap, and sleeveless. The pattern is available in women’s sizes 2 to 16 (bust 33 inches to 44 1/2 inches, waist 25 inches to 36 1/2 inches, hip 35 inches to 46 1/2 inches).

This modern blouse and skirt ensemble is suitable for knits or drapey wovens. I’d like to see one or more of those contrast panels in custom-made lace. Many freestanding lace designs have a contemporary look. Sew them in a bright or dark color to achieve an updated effect. I am also intrigued by the asymmetrical neckline and the side seam pockets. Purchase this pattern in women’s sizes 4 to 26 (bust 29 1/2 inches to 48 inches, waist 22 inches to 41 1/2 inches, hip 31 1/2 inches to 50 inches).

We hope you will try making one of these designs—especially if you create your own lace. When you’re done, be sure to share pictures in our Reader’s Closet gallery or share on Instagram and tag #memadethreads.

