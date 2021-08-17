“I have made bouquets of pleats, bouquets of flowers, bouquets of ruffles, bouquets of feathers.” – Giambattista Valli

I have to admit, I love frills. That’s despite nearly every “don’t” list for a middle-aged, Rubenesque woman advising not to wear ruffles or flounces. I don’t care. I love both.

So when I first read “Closures: A Reason for Ruffles” [LINK] from Threads #215, Fall 2021, I eagerly went searching for new or updated patterns with ruffles or flounces. Here are my five favorite finds. Plus, in celebration of Melanated Fabrics‘ recent brick-and-mortar opening, I am including fabric choices for inspiration.

The Erica wrap dress pattern has a downloadable pattern extension to add a flounce to your dress. Choose from women’s sizes XS to 3X (bust 33 inches to 54 inches, waist 25 inches to 47 inches, hip 35 inches to 58 inches). I would love to see this made with this double-brushed knit in white and purple.

The Farrah pattern is a flounce- or ruffle-detailed blouse and knee-length dress. View A features flounces acting as short sleeves, and View B is sleeveless with a horizontal upper front bodice ruffle. Both views include side seam slits with a high-low hem. Women’s sizes 0 to 30 are offered with two bust-cup options (A/B bust 32 inches to 56 inches, C/D bust 34 inches to 58 inches, waist 25 inches to 49 inches, hip 35 inches to 59 inches). If the online color for this gorgeous periwinkle viscose linen blend is close to the real deal, I would select this fabric for the Farrah dress.

This sleeveless dress features ruffles at the square neck in front and rounded neck in back. Other details include an A-line skirt and invisible side zipper closure. The design can be made knee length or as a maxi dress. Women’s sizes 34 to 52 are available in PDF format (bust 31 1/2 inches to 45 5/8 inches, waist 23 1/2 inches to 37 3/4 inches, hip 33 3/4 inches to 48 inches). It would be adorable in this rayon Taylor Twill Print in Peach.

This easy-to-make romper and jumpsuit pattern offers sleeveless and puff sleeve options and a self-tie belt. Misses’ sizes 6 to 24 (bust 30 1/2 inches to 46 inches, waist 22 inches to 41 1/2 inches, hip 31 1/2 inches to 50 inches). Making it in this Picasso Poplin Print would be a dream.

The Willow Ruffle pant pattern, with its multitiered ruffles, is available in sizes for nearly everyone. The Youth Pant pattern comes in sizes 2 years to 12 years. The Teen and Women’s version is offered in sizes B through M (waist 22 inches to 57 inches, hip 32 inches to 62 inches). The Mimi G Knit Dots Pink would make some super adorable ruffle pants.

We hope you will try making one of these garments with ruffles or flounces. When you’re done, be sure to share pictures in our Readers’ Closet gallery or share on Instagram and tag #memadethreads.

