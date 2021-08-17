 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon Arrow Down Icon Video Guide Icon Article Guide Icon Modal Close Icon Guide Search Icon

Pattern Springboard: Sewing Ruffles or Flounces

By Rebecca Ryan
Article Image

I have made bouquets of pleats, bouquets of flowers, bouquets of ruffles, bouquets of feathers.” – Giambattista Valli

I have to admit, I love frills. That’s despite nearly every “don’t” list for a middle-aged, Rubenesque woman advising not to wear ruffles or flounces. I don’t care. I love both.

So when I first read “Closures: A Reason for Ruffles” [LINK] from Threads #215, Fall 2021, I eagerly went searching for new or updated patterns with ruffles or flounces. Here are my five favorite finds. Plus, in celebration of Melanated Fabrics‘ recent brick-and-mortar opening, I am including fabric choices for inspiration.

Seamwork Erica—Flounce Pattern Bonus

Seamwork's Erica Dress Pattern with ruffle expansion

The Erica wrap dress pattern has a downloadable pattern extension to add a flounce to your dress. Choose from women’s sizes XS to 3X (bust 33 inches to 54 inches, waist 25 inches to 47 inches, hip 35 inches to 58 inches). I would love to see this made with this double-brushed knit in white and purple.

Chalk and Notch: The Updated Farrah

Chalk and notch Updated Farrah Dress with Ruffled Sleeves

The Farrah pattern is a flounce- or ruffle-detailed blouse and knee-length dress. View A features flounces acting as short sleeves, and View B is sleeveless with a horizontal upper front bodice ruffle. Both views include side seam slits with a high-low hem. Women’s sizes 0 to 30 are offered with two bust-cup options (A/B bust 32 inches to 56 inches, C/D bust 34 inches to 58 inches, waist 25 inches to 49 inches, hip 35 inches to 59 inches). If the online color for this gorgeous periwinkle viscose linen blend is close to the real deal, I would select this fabric for the Farrah dress.

Deer & Doe Coquelicot Dress

Deer & Doe Coquelicot Dress Pattern

This sleeveless dress features ruffles at the square neck in front and rounded neck in back. Other details include an A-line skirt and invisible side zipper closure. The design can be made knee length or as a maxi dress. Women’s sizes 34 to 52 are available in PDF format (bust 31 1/2 inches to 45 5/8 inches, waist 23 1/2 inches to 37 3/4 inches, hip 33 3/4 inches to 48 inches). It would be adorable in this rayon Taylor Twill Print in Peach.

McCalls M8203 Jumpsuit or Romper with Ruffles

McCall's Ruffle Pantsuit or Romper

This easy-to-make romper and jumpsuit pattern offers sleeveless and puff sleeve options and a self-tie belt. Misses’ sizes 6 to 24 (bust 30 1/2 inches to 46 inches, waist 22 inches to 41 1/2 inches, hip 31 1/2 inches to 50 inches). Making it in this Picasso Poplin Print would be a dream.

Green Creations Willow Ruffle Pant in Toddler to Extended Sizes

Green Creations Willow Ruffle Pant

The Willow Ruffle pant pattern, with its multitiered ruffles, is available in sizes for nearly everyone. The Youth Pant pattern comes in sizes 2 years to 12 years. The Teen and Women’s version is offered in sizes B through M (waist 22 inches to 57 inches, hip 32 inches to 62 inches). The Mimi G Knit Dots Pink would make some super adorable ruffle pants.

We hope you will try making one of these garments with ruffles or flounces. When you’re done, be sure to share pictures in our Readers’ Closet gallery or share on Instagram and tag #memadethreads.

 

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 42% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

An Amateur's Guide to Drawing Garment Ideas

You don't have to be a professional illustrator to draw garment ideas to your body proportions. Threads Digital Ambassador Becky Fulgoni shows you her simple method for sketching designs.

Shedding the Shackles by Lyne Stein

Female Empowerment Through Artistry and Craft | Book Review

Be inspired by a book of examples showing women empowerment through the use crafting skills and traditions. The handiwork is a means of survival for many women.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2021 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe