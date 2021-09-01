 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon Arrow Down Icon Video Guide Icon Article Guide Icon Modal Close Icon Guide Search Icon
Threads National Sewing Month Sweepstakes 2021

Enter to win the Threads National Sewing Month Sweepstakes, and update your sewing essentials with $2,800 in prizes!

  • Havel’s Sewing: 5-1/2-inch straight-tip, serrated scissors; Ultra-Pro seam ripper; Snip-Eze; 5-1/2-inch curved-tip scissors; 7-inch sewing/quilting scissors, Dura-Snips.
  • SVP Worldwide (Husqvarna Viking brand): Husqvarna Viking Amber Air S | 400 one-touch, air-threading overlock machine.
  • Farmhouse Fabrics: 2 yards 56-inch-wide polyester floral print fabric; Pressing Partners, a wool and silk duo for pressing perfection; 20-plus zipper assortment; 5-yard package 2-inch-wide German interfacing; Tulip hand sewing No. 10 silk needles, Bohin 80-piece glass head pins; double tracing wheel for drawing seam and cutting lines at once; trio pack of rulers for pattern adaptation; one fat quarter of Liberty of London fabric; $25 Farmhouse Fabrics gift certificate.
  • International Sewing Arts Festival: three days of classes at the International Sewing Arts Festival (ISAF) from January 13 thru 15, 2022, at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, California; all-access ISAF admission pass; three-night stay at the DoubleTree by Hilton Ontario Airport.
  • Threads product: Smart Sewing with Kenneth D. King DVD set.

ENTER HERE

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN Starts 9/1/21 Ends 9/30/21 US residents, 18+ only

