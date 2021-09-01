Threads National Sewing Month Sweepstakes 2021
Enter to win the Threads National Sewing Month Sweepstakes, and update your sewing essentials with $2,800 in prizes!
- Havel’s Sewing: 5-1/2-inch straight-tip, serrated scissors; Ultra-Pro seam ripper; Snip-Eze; 5-1/2-inch curved-tip scissors; 7-inch sewing/quilting scissors, Dura-Snips.
- SVP Worldwide (Husqvarna Viking brand): Husqvarna Viking Amber Air S | 400 one-touch, air-threading overlock machine.
- Farmhouse Fabrics: 2 yards 56-inch-wide polyester floral print fabric; Pressing Partners, a wool and silk duo for pressing perfection; 20-plus zipper assortment; 5-yard package 2-inch-wide German interfacing; Tulip hand sewing No. 10 silk needles, Bohin 80-piece glass head pins; double tracing wheel for drawing seam and cutting lines at once; trio pack of rulers for pattern adaptation; one fat quarter of Liberty of London fabric; $25 Farmhouse Fabrics gift certificate.
- International Sewing Arts Festival: three days of classes at the International Sewing Arts Festival (ISAF) from January 13 thru 15, 2022, at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, California; all-access ISAF admission pass; three-night stay at the DoubleTree by Hilton Ontario Airport.
- Threads product: Smart Sewing with Kenneth D. King DVD set.
ENTER HERE
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN Starts 9/1/21 Ends 9/30/21 US residents, 18+ only
Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.
Log in or create an account to post a comment.Sign up Log in