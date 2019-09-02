National Sewing Month Sweepstakes 2019

Enter to win the National Sewing Month Sweepstakes sponsored by Threads Magazine and sponsors!

2019 Threads® National Sewing Month Sweepstakes OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

1. Sponsor.

The Taunton Press, Inc., publisher of Threads® Magazine, 63 South Main Street, Newtown, CT 06470.

2. Eligibility.

The 2019 Threads® National Sewing Month Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States (plus the District of Columbia) and Canada (excluding Quebec), who are at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of entry, and who are not employees or directors of The Taunton Press or of their subsidiaries, divisions, affiliates, or advertising or promotional agencies, or individuals involved with the design, production, execution or distribution of the Sweepstakes or the immediate family or household members of such individuals (“Entrants”). “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, stepparents, children, stepchildren, siblings, stepsiblings, or spouses, regardless of where they live. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year, whether related or not. In order to enter the Sweepstakes or receive the prize, you must fully comply with the Official Rules and, by entering you represent and warrant that you agree to be bound by these Official Rules.

3. How to Enter.

Sweepstakes begins September 1, 2019 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time and ends September 30, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time (“Sweepstakes Entry Period”). Sponsor is the official time keeper for this Sweepstakes. During the Sweepstakes Entry Period, go to www.threadsmagazine.com/NSM (the “Website”) and complete the online entry form by providing your full name (that matches your photo ID), email address, and ZIP/Postal Code. Limit one (1) entry per person per day for the Sweepstakes. Each Entrant must use his/her own email address to enter the Sweepstakes. Use of any automated system to enter is prohibited and will result in disqualification.

4. Winner Determination.

On or about October 14, 2019 Sponsor will select one (1) winner for the prize package described below in a random drawing from all valid entries received. The selected Entrant will be contacted using the email address provided with the entry and may be awarded the prize subject to verification of eligibility. The potential winner will be notified by email on or about October 15, 2019. Failure by potential winner to respond to the initial verification within forty-eight (48) hours of notification will result in disqualification and Sponsor will select an alternate potential winner in the same manner. Odds of winning the Sweepstakes prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Entry Period. If any potential winner is a Canadian resident he/she will be required to answer a time limited skill testing question without assistance, in order to be eligible to receive a prize.

5. Verification of Potential Winners.

Potential winners will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, Release of Liability and Publicity Release (where permitted by law) (collectively, the “Affidavit”) by the date specified by Sponsor or an alternate potential winner may be selected. In the event: (a) potential winner cannot be reached for whatever reason after a reasonable effort has been exerted or the potential winner notification or Affidavit is returned as undeliverable; (b) potential winner declines or cannot accept, receive or use the prize for any reason; (c) potential winner is found to be ineligible to enter the Sweepstakes or receive the prize, (d) potential winner cannot or does not comply with the Official Rules, or (e) potential winner fails to fulfill the Affidavit-related obligations, the potential winner shall be disqualified from the Sweepstakes and an alternate potential winner may be selected, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, from among the other eligible entries received.

6. Prize Package

One (1) Grand Prize will be awarded. Grand Prize winner will receive a prize package, consisting of the following items:

1. EverSewn Sparrow 30s – $425

2. Havel’s Sewing XL Double Sided Self-Healing Cutting Mat – $34.99

3. Havel’s Sewing 8″ Serrated Fabric Scissors – $22.99

4. Havel’s Sewing Ultra Pro Seam Ripper with Replacement blades – $9.99

5. Havel’s Sewing 45mm Ambidextrous Rotary Cutter – $15.99

6. Havel’s Sewing 4-3/4″ Snip-Eze – $19.99

7. Havel’s Sewing 9″ Non-Serrated Dura Shears – $26.99

8. The Comet Hobby/Sewing Center by Studio Designs – $249.99

9. University of Fashion Year Subscription – $189.00

10. Threads 2018 USB Archive – $99.95

11. Smart Fitting Solutions by Kenneth D. King – $34.95

Approximate Retail Value of the Grand Prize is US $1,129.83

Prize Conditions

No cash equivalent to the approximate retail value of the prize will be awarded, prize is non-transferable, and no substitution will be made except as provided herein at the Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute the listed prize for one of equal or greater value. Winner is responsible for all taxes and fees associated with prize receipt and/or use. All federal, state, and local tax liabilities, as well as any other costs and expenses not specified herein as being awarded are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winner may be required to complete and return an IRS W-9 form (i.e. Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification) or if the winner is from Canada, the Canadian equivalent.

7. Publicity

Except where prohibited or restricted by law, winner’s acceptance of prize constitutes the winner’s agreement and consent for Sponsor and any of its designees to use and/or publish winner’s full name, city and state of residence, photographs or other likenesses, pictures, portraits, video, voice, testimonials, biographical information (in whole or in part), and/or statements made by winner regarding the Sweepstakes or Sponsor, worldwide and in perpetuity for any and all purposes, including, but not limited to, advertising, trade and/or promotion on behalf of Sponsor, in any and all forms of media, now known or hereafter devised, including, but not limited to, print, TV, radio, electronic, cable, or World Wide Web, without further limitation, restriction, compensation, notice, review, or approval.

8. Release

Each Entrant agrees to: (b) defend, indemnify, release and hold harmless the Sponsor and its parents, subsidiaries, and affiliated companies, celebrities, and any other person and organization responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Sweepstakes, and all of their respective past and present officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liability, including but not limited to negligence and damages of any kind to persons and property, including but not limited to invasion of privacy, defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright or other intellectual property rights, property damage, or death or personal injury arising out of or relating to a participant’s entry, creation of an entry or submission of an entry, participation in the Sweepstakes, acceptance, possession, defect in, delivery of, inability to use, use or misuse of prize (including any travel or activity related thereto) and/or the broadcast, exploitation or use of entry. Winner acknowledges that the prize is awarded as-is without warranty of any kind.

9. General Conditions

In the event of a dispute as to any Entrant, the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed to be the Entrant. The “Authorized Account Holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. Potential winners may be required to show proof of being the Authorized Account Holder to be awarded the prize. All entries become the sole and exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or cancelled.

Sponsor and its subsidiaries, affiliates, divisions, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers and directors shall not have any obligation or responsibility, including any responsibility to award any prize to Entrants, with regard to: (a) entries that contain inaccurate information or do not comply with or violate the Official Rules; (b) entries, prize claims or notifications that are lost, late, incomplete, illegible, unintelligible, damaged or otherwise not received by the intended recipient, in whole or in part, due to computer, human or technical error of any kind; (c) Entrants who have committed fraud or deception in entering or participating in the Sweepstakes or claiming the prize; (d) telephone, electronic, hardware, software, network, Internet or computer malfunctions, failures or difficulties; (e) any inability of the winner to accept the prize for any reason; (f) if a prize cannot be awarded due to delays or interruptions due to Acts of God, natural disasters, terrorism, weather or any other similar event beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control; or (g) any damages, injuries or losses of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from awarding, acceptance, possession, use, misuse, loss or misdirection of any prize or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or any promotion or prize related activities. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be (a) tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or with any Website promoting the Sweepstakes; (b) acting in violation of the Official Rules; or (c) entering or attempting to enter the Sweepstakes multiple times through the use of multiple email addresses or the use of any robotic or automated devices to submit entries. If Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that technical difficulties or unforeseen events compromise the integrity or viability of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right to void the entries at issue, and/or terminate the relevant portion of the Sweepstakes, including the entire Sweepstakes, and/or modify the Sweepstakes and/or award the prize from all eligible entries received as of the termination date.

10. Limitations of Liability

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by Entrants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (b) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (c) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (d) technical or human error in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of registrations; or (e) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from Entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize. If for any reason an Entrant’s registration is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or otherwise destroyed or corrupted, Entrant’s sole remedy is another entry in the Sweepstakes.

11. Disputes

Entrant agrees that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes (a) shall be resolved individually without resort to any form of class action; (b) shall be resolved exclusively by the U.S. District Court or the appropriate Connecticut State Court; (c) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes, but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (d) under no circumstances will Entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and Entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules and the rights and obligations of the Entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Connecticut, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules.

12. Entrant’s Personal Information

Information collected from Entrants is subject to the Sponsor’s Privacy Policy, which is available at http://www.taunton.com/thetauntonpress/privacy.asp

13. Sweepstakes Results

For Sweepstakes results, visit www.threadsmagazine.com/NSM after October 21, 2019.

For questions, send an email to: th@taunton.com.

