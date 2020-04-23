Top with Crystal-Set Zipper and Sheer Detail | 360-Degree View
This stunning two-tone blouse was made by Andrea Schewe from Marfy 5323 in cotton/linen and cotton/metallic blend fabrics, with sheer point d’esprit. This design has intriguingly shaped panels in front and back that are enhanced by the sheer insets.
To enhance the metallic shimmer, she selected and installed an exposed zipper that has crystals embedded in the teeth (TheZipperLady.com).
In Threads #209 (June/July 2020), Andrea describes how she installed the zipper for a clean finish inside and out. This method works for transparent and opaque fabrics.
