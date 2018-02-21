 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Pattern Review: McCall’s 7636

Threads #196, April/May 2018 Issue
Article Image

McCall’s 7636 lined bomber-style jacket pattern from the Beaute’ J’adore line has subtle designer details. It has a standing ribbed-knit collar, flat piping along the zipper, corded piping around the armholes, two-piece sleeves pleated into ribbed-knit cuffs, and a 2-inch-wide elastic waistband in a casing.

The blouson style does not have darts and is cut slightly longer at the center front to accommodate the bust. Our tester says she found it difficult to attach the knit cuff to the pleated sleeve edge; she recommends testing the pleating volume in your chosen fabric and tapering the sleeve pattern.

Suggested fabrics include twill, wool or cotton blends, and crepe-back satin. According to our tester, this was a perfect opportunity to use a bold, trendy fabric such as a graphic print, lightweight scuba knit, or a shimmering lamé. To make a version for colder weather, our staff seamstress recommends interlining the jacket.

(Sized Misses’ 6–22 for busts 30.5–44 in.)

This review was originally featured in Threads #196 (April/May 2018).

Sewing Tip: Hand-baste the pleated sleeve hem to the cuff before machine stitching.

—Tested by Colleen Hubbard, Duluth, Minnesota

Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

