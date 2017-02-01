Fashions of the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 2017 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Awards season is in full swing, and Hollywood A-listers are showing off some striking red-carpet styles. From glamorous jumpsuits to uniquely embellished gowns, there are plenty of bold trends to inspire fashionistas and sewing enthusiasts. Actor Thandie Newton's sequined Ferris wheel-embellished dress, for example, may be over the top for daywear, but it and other red-carpet ensembles offer creative elements we can incorporate into sewing and wearing our own outfits.





Let's Talk Tulle





Kaley Cuoco chose an ethereal Marchesa dress with layers of rainbow tulle and satin ribbon details.





Diane Guerrero strutted down the red carpet in a black Christian Siriano gown with a gray tulle overskirt.

Jumpsuits that Suit the Occasion

Gwendoline Christie combined style and comfort in her light-catching, glamorous jumpsuit.

Naomie Harris sported a Lanvin jumpsuit styled by Nola Singer. The striped outfit included a black silk rose embellishment.

Bold Fashion Statements



Nicole Kidman caught everyone's eye in a sequined Gucci gown. It featured cascading flounces, a plunging neckline, and feathered and beaded parrot head embellishments sewn onto each shoulder.

Janelle Monae went bold in a midi-length embroidered Chanel dress. She completed the look with matching Chanel floral collar and cuffs.

Thandie Newton wore a Schiaparelli dress embellished with a Ferris wheel, horses, and birds in black sequins. The gown's asymmetrical collar and one-shouldered sleeve added interest above the waist.





Nathalie Emmanuel wore an off-the-shoulder dress with hanging sleeves. The heavily beaded black-and-gold gown featured an abstract motif.