And the Winner is . . .

The Threads online community has voted "Bias Tape Strip Pieced Dress" by ThanksImadethem as the winner of this year's Spring SewStylish Fashion Challenge. Before voting began, our editors selected semifinalists for the contest based on inspiration, technique, skill, and design. This cheerful dress stood out on all accounts.

The dress, made as separates, was the result of an an inspiration from The Party Dress Book by Mary Adams (Potter/TenSpeed/Harmony, 2010), and from using retired Simplicity pattern 4885. Take a look at the winner's entry to learn more about how it was made, and browse the gallery for more sewing inspirations.

Congratulations to the winner, and thank you to all who participated in the Spring Fashion Challenge!