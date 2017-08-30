Pattern Review: Decades of Style 1950s Alicia Claire Blouse

This review was originally featured in Threads #193 (October/November 2017).

Decades of Style: 1950s Alicia Claire Blouse 5009

This pullover blouse has an asymmetrical neckline, shawl collar with a single button closure, three-quarter set-in sleeves, and tulip petal cuffs. It is shaped with bust darts, front and back waist darts, back shoulder darts, and elbow darts. Our tester recommends being careful to place the left and right front pattern pieces correctly on the fabric. Additionally, he suggests understitching the collar; setting the sleeve cap first, then closing the underarm and side seams and, finally, completing the armscye seam. The sewing instructions, illustrations, and match points are accurate. Our staff seamstress notes that some of the cutting lines for the different sizes look similar and advises taking extra care when cutting. Suggested fabrics are shirt-weight textiles in linen, cotton, silk, and stretch silk.

(Sized A-C for busts 30–46 in.)

Style Tip: Wear with wide-legged patterned trousers for a fun update.

-Tested by Toby Barton, Winsted, Connecticut

