 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Inspiration

Designer Joi’s Half-Scale Challenge 2018

Submissions for Designer Joi's Half-Scale Challenge are due September 1, 2018.

By Rebecca Carnes, Threads Digital Content Producer Jun 11, 2018
Article Image

With a theme of  “Ultra Violet & Imagination,” the Designer Joi’s Half-Scale Challenge will surely test your creative design skills.

The contest requires each participant to create a one-of-a-kind garment on a half-scale dress form using Ultra Violet—Pantone’s 2018 color of the year—and incorporating style elements from a personally chosen fashion icon.

The aim of contest creator Joi Mahon is to provide a challenge to sewers that is not too time-consuming.

“We are all busy, but I think it is important to challenge yourself, learn a new skill, and just take some much-needed creative time,” Joi says, adding that with a half-scale competition, you don’t have to worry about using lots of fabric. “You can kind of play, design, and be creative with minimal commitment.”

Designer Joi Half Scale Challenge 2018 Threads magazine

Contestants’ fashion icon influence choice can be anyone, not just a famous fashionista. “Think outside the box,” says Joi. “Do you have a neighbor who always dresses a certain way that you admire? Does your daughter love vintage, and you are inspired by that? A fashion icon could be someone who wears T-shirts and jeans. Be creative.”

Participants will receive an exclusive, half-scale sew-along video series with Joi. The series leads viewers through the process of basic draping and design on a half-scale form, including how to create storyboards, basic sketching, and tips for completing the final design, Joi says. Free half-scale basic sloper patterns and downloadable half-scale croquis are available on Designer Joi’s Half-Scale Challenge web page.

Submitted designs are due September 1, 2018. Complete rules and more information are available at DesignerJoi.com. The entry fee is $25, and finished designs must be submitted to Designer Joi Mahon’s Facebook gallery from which finalists will be selected.

The overall winner will receive a Baby Lock serger, and the runner-up will receive a Mettler thread cabinet. Special prizes, including a Vogue Fabrics gift card and a full-size dress form, will be awarded to select finalists. A panel of industry experts, which includes a Threads magazine representative, will judge the contest and choose finalists and winners. Threads is a sponsor of the challenge.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Discuss

  1. josew June 12th

    Is contest available to Canadians ?

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Threads magazine editors in Episode 5 of Sewing With Threads Podcast Inspiration

Overcoming Sewing Challenges | Threads Podcast

Threads editors discuss how they solved sewing challenges and offer their top tips for avoiding mistakes.

Tools & Supplies

Common Household Objects with Unexpected Sewing Uses

Here are eight common utensils that double as unorthodox sewing tools.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2018 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #197, June/July 2018

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe