Fashion Croquis to Download and Print

Planning a beautiful garment isn’t difficult, but planning one that is flattering to your figure takes thought and experimentation. To help you find styles that make you look your best, we’ve created a set of croquis—fashion figures you can draw on or over—in a variety of common figure types.

Download and print from the PDF below the shape that most closely resembles your figure, and use it as a base for drawing looks that enhance your best features.

