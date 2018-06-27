 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive
Projects & Patterns

Fashion Croquis to Download and Print

Print the fashion figure that matches your silhouette, and design the perfect jacket for you.

By Carol J. Fresia Threads #198, Aug./Sept. 2018 Issue
Article Image

Planning a beautiful garment isn’t difficult, but planning one that is flattering to your figure takes thought and experimentation. To help you find styles that make you look your best, we’ve created a set of croquis—fashion figures you can draw on or over—in a variety of common figure types.

Download and print from the PDF below the shape that most closely resembles your figure, and use it as a base for drawing looks that enhance your best features.

For more information on planning a flattering jacket, read “Jackets in Proportion,” by Pamela Howard, Threads #198, Aug./Sept. 2018.

Learn more about fashion sketching in “Fashion Sketching for Untrained Artists.”

Find out how to customize a croquis in the videos “How to Create and Use Your Own Personal Croquis,” and “How to Make a Personal Croquis.”

If you’re designing for children, teens, or men, you can find additional croquis at “Meet the Threads Croquis Family: Your Tool for Fashion Sketching.”

View PDF
Threads Magazine

