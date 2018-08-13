Designer Kenneth D. King likes to work with precision and efficiency. One tool he swears by is a double tracing wheel. This notion has two parallel, serrated tracing wheels that can be set at varying distances. With a single motion, one wheel marks the seamline and the other marks the cutting line. Kenneth demonstrates his preferred method of using the double tracing wheel with dressmaker’s carbon paper.

