Trace a Pattern with a Double Tracing Wheel | Video
With a single motion, the double tracing wheel works in tandem—one wheel marks the seamline and the other marks the cutting line.
Designer Kenneth D. King likes to work with precision and efficiency. One tool he swears by is a double tracing wheel. This notion has two parallel, serrated tracing wheels that can be set at varying distances. With a single motion, one wheel marks the seamline and the other marks the cutting line. Kenneth demonstrates his preferred method of using the double tracing wheel with dressmaker’s carbon paper.
Mr. King, thank you for sharing the benefit of the double tracing wheel. I always enjoy your videos and classees.
Please share where to find tracing paper in a roll as in your demo.
The small sheets wear out fast and do not always trace well.
Thank you!