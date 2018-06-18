Sew a Button by Hand
This method shows how to sew a button by hand and allows you to take fewer stitches by threading a needle with multiple strands.
This video tutorial with sewing expert Kenneth D. King shows how to sew a button by hand.
You will also learn how to start stitching without a bulky knot in the thread and how to use a spacer to create a thread shank. The shank allows flat buttons to fasten neatly with less bunching around the buttonhole.
