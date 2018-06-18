 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
How-to

Sew a Button by Hand

This method shows how to sew a button by hand and allows you to take fewer stitches by threading a needle with multiple strands.

By Threads magazine Jun 18, 2018

This video tutorial with sewing expert Kenneth D. King shows how to sew a button by hand.

This method for sewing on flat buttons quickly and securely enables you to take fewer stitches, by threading a needle with multiple strands.

You will also learn how to start stitching without a bulky knot in the thread and how to use a spacer to create a thread shank. The shank allows flat buttons to fasten neatly with less bunching around the buttonhole.

For more on buttons, read “How to Sew Buttons, Snaps & Hooks.”

Get exclusive access to expert sewing techniques with a Threads Insider membership.

Discuss

