This video tutorial with sewing expert Kenneth D. King shows how to sew a button by hand.

This method for sewing on flat buttons quickly and securely enables you to take fewer stitches, by threading a needle with multiple strands.

You will also learn how to start stitching without a bulky knot in the thread and how to use a spacer to create a thread shank. The shank allows flat buttons to fasten neatly with less bunching around the buttonhole.

For more on buttons, read “How to Sew Buttons, Snaps & Hooks.”

