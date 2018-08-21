Pattern Review: Named Clothing Agate Pencil Dress

This panel dress has a casual yet elegant look. The semifitted midi-length dress has a bateau neckline, three-quarter-length sleeves with a dropped shoulder seam, and a left-side zippered hemline slit from thigh to hem. Princess seams originate at the shoulders and subtly curve between the waistline and thigh. The dress has a side zipper closure and a narrow self-fabric belt with eyelets and a buckle. Our tester recommends making a muslin to check the fit and placement of the curved seamlines on the body. This design is ideal for medium-weight woven fabrics such as wool crepe, linen, piqué, chambray, and lightweight denim.

Named Clothing: Agate Pencil Dress

(Sized 0–18 [European 32–50] for busts 30–45.75 in. and hips 33–48.75 in.)

Style Tip: Emphasize the vertical seams with piping.

—Tested by Pam Howard, Newnan, Georgia

This review was originally published in Threads #199, Nov./Dec 2018.

Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

