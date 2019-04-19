No Rules Draping, Part 2: Print Placement

Use your customized dress form to try out border print options.

This is the second installment in my No Rules Draping series. Part 1 detailed ways to get a dress form to duplicate your figure. Now that you have a dress form that resembles your body, you can try draping. While draping an evening gown from scratch is always a possibility, it is not the first and definitely not the only way to use your dress form. In this segment, I’ll share some of the simple ways I use my dress form every time I sew.

Precious pieces

Most of us have at least a few one-of-a-kind fabric treasures in our stashes. They may include the 1/2-yard piece of the really expensive cashmere that will someday be a collar on a garment, or a silk-screened panel that will become the back of a kimono jacket, or the heirloom lace inherited from your grandma’s stash. Or maybe it’s the darling tea towel you picked up in Brooklyn. Whatever form they take, I’ll bet that one of the reasons they stay comfortably stashed is the fear of messing them up. Who wants to ruin Grandma’s lace? What if you could see the options before you cut into the fabric? That’s where the customized dress form comes in.

Because my dress form is my size and three-dimensional, I can see how a piece of fabric will drape, I can get an idea of the proportions that will work, I can try out different pattern placements, and I can test different style options without ever touching my scissors.

Dress form draping experiments

Consider these approaches to draping, no matter what size your fabric. The draping examples use linen, kimono fabric, and cotton lawn.

Linen tea towel

Here are a few of the options I tried out before turning that Brooklyn tea towel into one of my favorite summer tops. The original tea towel measured 21 inches by 27 inches—not a lot of real estate.

I knew I would be adding other fabrics, but I wasn’t yet sure which ones or how to do that. I started with my dress form.

Should I use the towel for the front and something else for the back?

How about for sleeves?

Should I mix it with a light, monochromatic linen . . .

. . . or should I contrast it with a dark linen?

Should I add seam interest? What about adding twill tape?

Would a fabric strip be a better choice?

In the end, I decided to leave the seam unadorned. As I worked on the dress form, I realized that I really didn’t want to add bulk, i.e. seam decorations, across my bustline where the seam was falling. I also realized that I could add a bust dart for better shaping. These are the kinds of options that are easier to consider and choose when working in 3-D. My sleeveless Brooklyn top has become one of my favorite summer pieces.

A totally different chance to be creative came along: I couldn’t resist these darling chickens on linen tea towels. I haven’t finished playing around with them yet. Stay tuned.

Kimono fabric

I was gifted a lovely piece of vintage kimono fabric and spent time color-blocking on my dress form before finishing my Asian vibe T-shirt. You can read more about the process here: https://tballoons.blogspot.com/2018/08/week-two-oriental-t.html.

The original kimono fabric is woven 14 inches wide.

I needed to add fabric to create a top.



The finished top incorporated my preferences.

Border print

Another way I use my dress form to try out options is when I am working with a border print or a cool selvage that I want to incorporate into my design. How to best use the border in a garment is a perfect question that your dress form can help you answer.

I tried out a few options with a lovely cotton lawn border print. Notice how the stripes of the border are parallel to the grain on one side and perpendicular to the grain on the other side. That’s kind of cool and it definitely increases the options.

All of these possible garment layouts were done with the fabric and one or two pins—no scissors.

Once I decide on the border placement, I can then go to my paper pattern and figure out how to place and cut the pieces to get the border where I want it.

This raglan sleeve option required folding the fabric on the cross-grain and carefully matching the border across the front, back, and sleeve pieces.





For a crossed neckline, I ignored the grainline indication on the pattern and placed the front edge of the top along the border.

Note: When I decide to change a pattern’s recommended grainline, I consider how the new layout will effect the drape of the garment. In this case, the effect is to place the garment fronts on the bias, which I think will be fine with this lightweight cotton. If I were using a heavier or more loosely woven fabric, I might stabilize the fronts with fusible interfacing or a lining to ensure I get a pleasing drape. Sometimes, it’s better to use a different border placement.

Oversized motifs

I find the dress form an invaluable design tool. Even if I am not draping an entire garment or a single pattern piece, I can get valuable information about design choices and proportions before I ever get out my scissors.

Check out the example below: Which pattern placement would you choose?

