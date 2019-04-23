 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
How-to

Cutaway Florals Applique Design | Web Extra

By Threads magazine Apr 23, 2019
Article Image
This dress's reverse applique reveals a sheer underlayer, creating subtle yet elegant interest on the skirt and bodice.

Reverse appliqué is a traditional embellishment technique that’s easy to update. It consists of a layer of fabric stitched to the wrong side of a garment’s fashion fabric, in decorative stitching patterns. Then, the fashion fabric is selectively trimmed away to expose the underlayer.

In “Embellishments: Cutaway florals,” Threads #203, June/July 2019, this technique is reconsidered with the use of a sheer underlayer. When the fashion fabric is removed, a delicate, translucent design appears. This embellishment is suitable for blouses, dresses, and even home décor item such as curtains.

Reverse applique closeup
The top layer of fashion fabric is carefully cut away to reveal a sheer underlayer.

The example garment shown uses a floral motif. You can download and print the design for your own reverse appliqué project. Enlarge it, reverse, duplicate, divide, and reconfigure its elements as desired—the final design is up to you. You can sew the appliqué with a short straight stitch, or lower the feed dogs and try free-motion stitching. If you enjoy machine embroidery, you can even digitize the motif and let your machine do the stitching.

Be sure to have a pair of  small, sharp scissors to trim the fabric, and take your time when cutting to avoid snipping through the sheer underlayer.

 

Click the image for a larger copy of the pattern.

Photos by Jack Deutsch.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

No Rules Draping, Part 2: Print Placement

Use your customized dress form to test fabric drape and placement.

Inspiration

Pattern Roundup: Trench Coats

Sew an always fashionable, always functional raincoat with crisp military touches.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2019 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #202, Apr./May 2019

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe