Spring Pattern Roundup | Web Extra

It’s never too early to begin thinking about your spring wardrobe. In “Spring Fashion Forecast,” from Threads #207 (Feb./March 2020), Erica Redfern breaks down trends in garment styles, fabrics, and colors from New York Fashion Week runway shows. Check out three additional stylish garment categories to start the season on the right foot.

Unusual seamlines

Patterns with multiple interesting seamlines can be a great way to show off your style, but working with more pattern pieces can lead to more places where things can go wrong. Proper preparation and know-how, however, increase the chances for success.

Staystitching is essential to ensure that all seamlines stay the correct length. For advice on the proper staystitching technique, see “How to Staystitch,” a video by Louise Cutting.

If you’re a Threads Insider, check out Susan Khalje’s article, “Sewing Perfect Matchpoints on Intersecting Seams.” Susan describes several methods to get great results when sewing intersecting seams.

Butterick 6564

Jalie Alice V-Neck Blouse

Papercut Patterns Otsu Jeans

Sew Sew Def Saldana

Vogue 9301

Lace-up garments

A lace-up detail can work well on many areas of garments, from the neckline to the sleeves and more. Use a bias tube as lacing for a matching look, or use premade cord or lacing.

Instead of metal grommets, consider adding hand-sewn eyelets for a traditional touch. Find instructions on how to add this functional embellishment in “Hand-Sewn Eyelets for Strength and Beauty,” by Lauren Rossi.

If you’re a Threads Insider, check out “Pattern Hack: Interlocking loops,” by Sarah McFarland, from Threads #201 (Feb./March 2019) for a lace-up detail that differs from the traditional corset-like method.

Butterick 6552

Indygo Junction Turn About Tank 1164

Itch to Stitch Oia Dress

McCall’s 7391

New Look 6497

Bomber jackets

Bomber jackets are trending. Check out “Pattern Roundup: Bomber jackets” for five cool patterns, as well as a brief history of the style.

