Inspiration

Sewing-Related Events: June 2019

By Erica Redfern May 31, 2019
Article Image
"The Collective Language of Trees," a quilt by Cindy Watkins, is one of the many quilts on display at the exhibition in Sydney. Photo courtesy of Expertise Events.

See what events are happening near you this month:

June 5–29, 2019: Graduating BA in Design Student Exhibition, Los Angeles, California

The Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising is hosting its annual exhibition for students graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Design. Design majors choose a concentration in fashion, textile, graphic, technical, interior, and visual communications. The exhibition will display the projects of more than 40 students. Admission is free.

 

June 19–23, 2019: Craft & Quilt Fair, Sydney, Australia

This fair, at the International Convention Centre, features show quilts, shopping, and free workshops. One quilt exhibition, by QuiltNSW, the quilting guild of New South Wales, contains more than 400 quilts made by members. There is also a display of Best of Show quilts from state guild shows around Australia. One-day tickets are A$23 at the door, or A$22 online.

June 20–22, 2019: Quilt Show Reno, Reno, Nevada

The Grand Sierra Resort hosts this show, which features more than 80 workshops and lectures, as well as free stage presentations and more than 400 quilts on display. Classes include “Beauteous Blocks and Borders,” “Configuration Wallhanging,” and “How Should I Quilt This?” One-day admission is $9.

 

June 28–30, 2019: The Creative Craft Show, Birmingham, England

Featuring shopping, workshops, and make-and-takes, this craft show, at the NEC, has something for most needlecrafters, including sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting, and embroidery. Workshops include Fair Isle knitting, needle felting, and various project classes such as a fascinator comb or a patchwork pillow. Tickets are £10 for one-day admission.

 

All month: Minimalism/Maximalism, New York City, New York

The Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) exhibition examines the extremes of fashion. From minimal evening dresses to bold showpieces, Minimalism/Maximalism dives into the historic relationship between these aesthetics. The exhibition contains pieces from the 18th century to the present, including more than 80 garments, accessories, and textiles. Admission to the museum is free.

Narciso Rodriguez, evening dress, Spring 2011, USA. The Museum at FIT, Gift of Mr. Narciso Rodriguez. Photo by Eileen Costa.
Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, Dress, Spring/Summer 2014, Madrid. The Museum at FIT, Gift of Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. Photo by Eileen Costa.

