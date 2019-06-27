 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Pattern Review: Toby K. Patterns Zip-Up Sweater

Jun 27, 2019
Article Image

Toby K. Patterns: Kodiak Crossover Zip-Up Sweater

This modern take on a hooded sweatshirt has a side-front separating zipper and comes in a size range for teens through men’s 4XL. Design options include a tall crossover collar, a three-piece hood with or without a drawstring, welt or zipper pockets, and regular or thumbhole cuffs. Our tester found the drafting meticulous, including a shorter torso and longer sleeves for the “growing teen” sizes. She reported that the instructions are lengthy and thorough, but some of the illustrations are unclear, such as for the hood. This PDF pattern is available in layers, making it possible to print single sizes. The electronic version of the pattern instructions includes a table of contents with each line a link to the section needed. Our tester recommends reading through the directions carefully before sewing. Fabric recommendations are for knits with at least 30 percent stretch, such as French terry, sweater knits, and sweatshirt fleece. For the cuffs and waistband, look for a fabric with at least 5 percent spandex content for good stretch recovery. For the hood or collar lining, seek lightweight knits such as cotton interlock.

(Sized Men/Teen 28–58 for chests 28–58 in.)

TobyKPatterns.com

—Tested by Margrete Olsen, West Hartford, Connecticut

Style Tip: Frame the zipper with leather strips and back the drawstring eyelets with leather.

This review was originally published in Threads #204, August/September 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Threads Magazine - Threads #204, Aug./Sep. 2019

