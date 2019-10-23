 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Pattern Review: Deer and Doe Magnolia D0032 Dress

By Anna Mazur Oct 23, 2019
Article Image
Deer and Doe Magnolia in rayon challis from StonemountainFabric.com.

Deer and Doe: Magnolia D0032

There are two views to this sophisticated dress designed with a surplice neckline. The maxi-length version has a deeper front neckline. Both views have a self-lined bodice front, front princess seams, back waist darts, an inset waistband, left side-seam zipper closure, attached sash that ties at center back, six-panel skirt (the maxi has a slit opening along the left side-front seam), long sleeves with an elastic casing at the wrist, or short flutter sleeves. The bust has around 2 1/2 inches of ease and the princess seams produce a pronounced curve, so a muslin may be needed to achieve the desired fit. The supply list includes bias tape but does not specify the width. Use 1/2-inch-wide, single-fold bias tape as a narrow facing for the neckline edges. Our tester recommends placing the side zipper opening 3 inches below the armscye rather than the suggested 1/4 inch, as this may be more comfortable. Use batiste, challis, crepe, or voile.

(Sized French 34–52 for busts 31.5–45.625 in. and hips 33.75–48 in.)

Deer-And-Doe.com

Sewing Tip: Add interfacing and a facing to the waistband for support and shaping.

This review was originally published in Threads #206, October/November 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Discuss

