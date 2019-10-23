Pattern Review: Deer and Doe Magnolia D0032 Dress

Deer and Doe Magnolia in rayon challis from StonemountainFabric.com.

Deer and Doe: Magnolia D0032

There are two views to this sophisticated dress designed with a surplice neckline. The maxi-length version has a deeper front neckline. Both views have a self-lined bodice front, front princess seams, back waist darts, an inset waistband, left side-seam zipper closure, attached sash that ties at center back, six-panel skirt (the maxi has a slit opening along the left side-front seam), long sleeves with an elastic casing at the wrist, or short flutter sleeves. The bust has around 2 1/2 inches of ease and the princess seams produce a pronounced curve, so a muslin may be needed to achieve the desired fit. The supply list includes bias tape but does not specify the width. Use 1/2-inch-wide, single-fold bias tape as a narrow facing for the neckline edges. Our tester recommends placing the side zipper opening 3 inches below the armscye rather than the suggested 1/4 inch, as this may be more comfortable. Use batiste, challis, crepe, or voile.

(Sized French 34–52 for busts 31.5–45.625 in. and hips 33.75–48 in.)

Deer-And-Doe.com

Sewing Tip: Add interfacing and a facing to the waistband for support and shaping.

This review was originally published in Threads #206, October/November 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

