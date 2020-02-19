 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
How-to

How to Sew with Refined Rayon

Fiber goes from wood to wearable

By Sandra Betzina Threads #208, Apr./May
Article Image

Rayon is a fabric made of regenerated cellulose from plant sources including wood pulp. While this fiber comes from natural sources, it is made with chemical processes, which puts it between the natural and synthetic worlds. There is some debate about the environmental impact of rayon fabrics. Other manufactured cellulose fibers, such as Tencel (lyocell) and modal, are considered more environmentally responsible.

Rayon is cool to wear and takes dye well. Today’s rayons retain their shape, shrink and wrinkle less, and drape better than their predecessors. There are several types of rayon fabrics, each with its own qualities. Cuprammonium rayon, made in Switzerland and Germany, is more refined and has more weight than some rayons made in the United States; it feels more like three-ply silk.

Rayon is suitable for wide-leg pants, full or A-line skirts, and boxy shirts. Avoid close-fitting styles and choose silhouettes with flowing lines.

Rayon’s silk-like hand lends itself to classic feminine styles. Pattern: Butterick 6168. Fabric: Rayon woven, EmmaOneSock.com.

Preparation and cutting

Preparing rayon fabric is simple but essential for smooth sewing.

Preshrink the yardage. Machine-wash it alone in cold water with Ivory liquid detergent on the gentle cycle. Wet fabric distorts with too much agitation. Machine-dry the yardage on the permanent press cycle. Remove the fabric from the dryer while it is slightly damp and iron it dry.

Press with caution. A dry iron on medium temperature works best because moisture stretches the fabric. Since some dye may transfer during pressing, use a disposable press cloth such as a paper towel. Some rayons need to cool on the pressing surface before being moved, or wrinkles will develop. Overpressing can cause fabric shine. Rub the shiny area against self-fabric to restore the surface.

Choose a cutting layout. Use a without-nap layout, double thickness. For cutting accuracy, tape tissue paper to the worksurface. Pin the double-fabric thickness to the tissue at 12-inch intervals. Pin the pattern through the fabric and tissue layers.

Cut with sharp tools. Use scissors or a rotary cutter to cut through all layers, including the tissue.

 

Appropriate notions

Rayon fabrics are typically lightweight and somewhat unstable. These tools ensure smooth and accurate stitching.

Marking tools: A Pilot FriXion erasable ink pen, Clover Chaco Liner, or tracing paper and a wheel are recommended. Test the marking tool on your fabric to ensure that marks come off cleanly.

Interfacing: Fusibles adhere well but can come loose after laundering. Silk organza works well as interfacing when fusibles do not adhere.

Thread: Use cotton thread only. A seam sewn with polyester thread can shred under stress.

Needle: Install a new 70/10 jeans needle or 70/10 microtex, or sharp, needle. A dull needle can create fabric snags. Presser foot: A standard all-purpose or zigzag presser foot works well.

 

Many rayon fabrics have a fluid drape that makes them ideal for flowing garments. Fabric: rayon crepe, StonemountainFabric.com.

Technique advice

Choose methods that help control rayon’s tendency to become distorted.

Pin accurately. Despite your best efforts at accurate cutting, seam lengths can differ when you pin two or more layers together. Pin with the shorter fabric piece on top, matching the top and bottom of both pieces. Let the sewing machine’s feed dogs ease in the longer side to match the shorter one.

Select a stitch. For long side seams, sew with a narrow zigzag, 0.5 mm wide and 2.5 mm long. This enables seams to relax as the fabric relaxes.

Finish seams neatly. Sew flat-felled seams or press seam allowances open, and then serge the allowances separately with fine serger thread.

Edgestitch for emphasis. Achieve beautiful results by stitching 1/8 inch from the finished edge using a topstitching foot.

Sew the hem. Serge the raw edge, turn up 1 inch, and hand-hem. For unstable rayons, press Lite Steam-A-Seam 2 in a 1/2-inch hem allowance to prevent stretching. Turn and then topstitch with a twin needle.

 

Sandra Betzina is the author of All New Fabric Savvy (The Taunton Press, 2017), from which this article is adapted.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

Couture Hand Stitches: The Backstitch and the Pickstitch

These stitches are strong enough for seams that take strain, and delicate enough for a couture zipper.

How-to

How to Sew a Beaded Chiffon Dress

This captivating dress from the 1940s pays homepage to the 1920s with its slim silhouette and elegant beaded details. The chiffon fabric was hand-beaded with a tambour needle in a…

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • Bernina Sponsored Content

    Where to Buy

    Locate a BERNINA store in your area.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #208, Apr./May

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe