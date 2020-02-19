 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Pattern Review: Made By Rae Washi Dress 1001

By Anna Mazur Threads #208, Apr./May
Photos courtesy of Made-By-Rae.com

Made By Rae: Washi Dress 1001

This A-line design can be made as a top or a dress. It has a scoop neckline with an optional dip cutout at center front, bust darts, an empire waistline with six tucks in front and six rows of shirring in back, and side-seam pockets on the dress version. The neckline is finished with a 21⁄2-inch-wide facing. It can be made sleeveless or with self-lined cap sleeves. Seam allowance widths vary throughout the pattern, but the changes are noted in the instructions. The instructions state to cut away the dart value and then sew the edges with a seam allowance that must be marked. It may be easier to simply leave the dart value in the pattern, true the side seam, and sew the dart traditionally. If you wish to remove bulk, you can then trim the dart value and finish the raw edge. The pattern calls for batiste or a similar lightweight woven fabric.

(Sized XS-XXL for busts 34–44 in.)

Made-By-Rae.com

—Tested by Colleen Hubbard, Duluth, Minnesota

Style tip: Make this pattern in a stretch knit and omit the back shirring for an easy, casual garment.

This review was originally published in Threads #208, April/May 2020. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

