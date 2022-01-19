 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon Arrow Down Icon Video Guide Icon Article Guide Icon Modal Close Icon Guide Search Icon
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: By Hand London Sandeep Dress

By Anna Mazur
By Hand London Sandeep Dress variation 1 in linen from MoodFabrics.com

By Hand London: Sandeep Dress

Put on your dancing shoes—this dress is meant for twirling. The formfitting bodice has little ease in the bust, and no ease at the waist and hips. You may wish to go up a size, unless you choose a stretch fabric. The circle skirts and sleeves are the standouts. The dress has a square neckline with a narrow facing; V-shaped darts radiating from the center-front waistline; two back-waist darts; voluminous elbow-length bell sleeves; and a left-side invisible zipper closure. The skirt is in two layers: a circular overskirt, and an underskirt with a fitted section at the top and a circular bottom section. Both circle skirt sections have a high-low hemline. The sewing is not difficult. The design is ideal for African wax prints, linen, poplin, brocade, taffeta, and any fabric with body. Consider stretch wovens because of the tight bodice and underskirt. There is also an option to make only the skirt.

Our seamstress notes:

  • One part of the waistband pattern piece (M), for the skirt option, does not have a cutting line for size US 2/ UK 6.
  • Ensure that the narrow neckline facings are not twisted when assembling them.
  • Mark the fronts of each skirt section to limit confusion during construction.

Add crinolines under the tiered skirts for a fuller, vintage look. Embellish the dress with applied borders at the sleeve and skirt hems. Add a large fabric flower at the side waist.

(Sized UK 2–24 B-cup, 16–38 D-cup [US 00–20 B-cup, 12–34 D-cup] for busts 30–65-3/4 in. and hips 33–67-3/4 in.)

ByHandLondon.com

—Tested by Samina Mirza, Katy, Texas

By Hand London Sandeep Dress pattern illustrated

Sewing tip: Because of the unusual dart placement, it’s worth making a muslin of the bodice to check the fi t before cutting your fashion fabric.

This review was originally published in Threads #217, Spring 2022. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Cassandra Bernier.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 42% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Designer Arthur McGee Inspiration

Arthur McGee | Profiles in Sewing History

Known as the first African American to head a design studio on Seventh Avenue

Three embroidery books Inspiration

Three Hand Embroidery Books for Beginners and Experienced Stitchers Alike

Three books on hand embroidery from 2021 offer a wide selection of designs you can mix and match to create your own composition.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2022 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe