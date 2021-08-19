Simply store it

Creative ideas for organizing sewing equipment

Determining how to organize your sewing space is a challenge for every sewer. How do you keep precious tools and materials neat, accessible, and arranged so you can find what you need when you need it? There are a multitude of solutions and options for this common dilemma. Threads asked some of our contributors to share their conventional and unconventional methods for organizing typical sewing tools and materials.

There are some universal themes running through these tips: Keep your mind open and look beyond the original purpose of items, and it’s not necessary to make a big outlay to be organized. Enjoy and share what works for you—it might work for someone else, too.

“For me, it’s all about pegboard. My thread collections are all on the walls. Attractive versions are available from retail supply companies. Nail polish organizers work for thread (check the sizes first)—also little bins, buckets, etc. It’s amazing what is available. For everything else, it’s all about labels. I label every drawer so I don’t have to remember what is in it.” —Katrina Walker, KatrinaWalker.com

Repurposed storage

Look beyond an item’s original purpose to its stowing potential to organize your sewing space

Sealable sandwich bags: to separate trims and buttons by type and color (pom-poms, bias tape, cording, elastic, men’s shirt buttons, etc).

Silverware drawer organizer: for holding pens and scissors in the long utensil compartments and for storing machine needles, thimbles, and chocolates in the smaller compartments.

Repurposed bobbin holders: for machine feet. I like to see the feet without having to fumble in a machine drawer.

Small vintage recipe box: for my sewing trash (cut threads, fabric snips, etc). This was the box my mom had on the counter when I was a kid. I use it as a little waste bin. It gets emptied at the end of every day, it keeps my space clean and organized, and it looks cuter than a trash can.

Fancy, large metal clasp purse: for interfacing. Again, cute. It’s large enough to hold my interfacing, and I can grab the whole thing and look for the right type for the project. Plus, the interfacing doesn’t stick to other fabric on the shelf.

A rolling bar cart: for my fabric and, maybe, for other things.

Multipurpose packaging: When my boys were babies, a baby-wipe company used a box that looked like a giant Lego brick. They came in different colors and once I emptied them of wipes, I started keeping my thread in the colorful boxes. The box color indicated what color threads were in it. My sons are, ahem, 31 and 28 now. I’m not sure the baby-wipe folks realized that the boxes would be around for 30-plus years.

—Becky Fulgoni, Threads digital ambassador, TBalloons.blogspot.com

“I keep as many pieces of storage furniture on casters as I can in my studio. That way, I can rearrange the furniture by myself for different events or projects.” —Christine Jonson, CJPatterns.com

Supplies on view

Keep favorite notions and fabrics where you can see them.

Candy store jars: I keep them on top of my thread cabinets. There’s one for tape measures, threads (they look like candy), garment labels, buttons, etc.

Baskets: I have one full of pincushions and extra notions for when I teach classes. Students can help themselves.

Big jar of bobbins: is was probably my best idea. I don’t have to dig to find them, and they are decorative.

Scrap-booking supply carousel: I use this for pattern-making tools such as my ruler, tape measure, marking pens, and scissors. is sits on my pattern-making table and it turns, so the items are easily accessible.

Patterns on the move: I cut all my patterns from oak tag or pattern paper then use a heavy-duty hole punch to make holes in them. I hang them on a garment rack, which I am able to move around my studio.

Hanging yardage: I hang fabric pieces on decorative hangers and have three garment racks I can easily peruse to nd pieces of fabric.

Rolled yardage: I also love to roll fabric on a tube and place the rolls in a basket or against the wall for decoration as well as access.

—Joi Mahon, DressFormsDesign.com

A desktop, freestanding metal file holder: I use this for current patterns in progress.

Trim the walls, literally: I hang my zippers and prettiest trims on knobs on the wall.

—Marcy Harriell

Keep it together

Group like items or assemble kits to complete a project.

Travel sewing kit: My late husband was a global traveler and frequently came home with little zippered airline toiletry kits. I’ve also seen kits like this in the travel sections of pharmacies and big box stores. I keep a complete kit for handwork near the sewing machine, and when I need to hand-sew away from my sewing area, all I need to add is a spool of the right color thread. Everything I need, including magnifying glasses, is contained in the kit.

Store pins by purpose: I’ve had students bring in pin cushions to my workshops filled with every pin that ever crossed their paths, from the stubby pins from men’s shirts, to hat pins and everything in between. I have different pins for different tasks and keep them apart on magnetic pin holders.

—Daryl Lancaster

Fun vintage tins: for pins, and as a travel sewing kit. I stick a few metal dot magnets on the bottom, use a metal bobbin for “travel thread,” throw a needle, small scissors, and a few pins in, and everything metal stays stuck even with the cover off. It’s perfect for an emergency purse kit.

—Marcy Harriell

Themed drawers: In my cutting table drawers, I have items organized by themes. e scissors drawer has scissors all facing the same direction. I have a ruler and pattern tool drawer and another that’s all fabric marking items.

Seasonal storage: I use plastic lidded tubs for fabrics I don’t work with year-round, such as swim and dance materials.

Muslins and patterns together: I fold up muslin patterns or fitting samples of pattern designs I have fitted. Then I place them into 9-by-12 business-size envelopes. I put a sketch on the front, and then I have a few baskets of those envelopes on my cutting table shelf.

—Joi Mahon

Project bags: My favorite storage solution are zippered clear vinyl project bags. I make them in custom sizes to t whatever I’m working on, and I created a YouTube video showing how to make the bags called “Custom Clear Vinyl Project Bags with Zipper Opening.”

—Jennifer Stern-Hasemann, JSternDesigns.com

“My fabric shelves use to be a stacked-up mess. If I wanted something and tried to pull it out from the pile, the rest of the stack would become a jumbled mess in no time. After volunteering at a Shakespeare theater costume shop, I learned how simple it was to roll fabrics and tie them with a bias strip, stacking them on the shelf so the end is completely visible and pulling one roll off the shelf. The rest of the rolls on the shelf remain undisturbed. It is so easy to see at a glance all my lovely fabrics. They are mostly organized by type, such as wools, knits, cottons, linings, silks, novelties, etc.” —Daryl Lancaster, WeaverSew.co

